Jharkhand assembly election: Congress releases third list of 19 candidates

RANCHI: The Congress on Monday released its third list naming 19 candidates for the upcoming Jharkhand assembly election. The elections in Jharkhand will be panned out in five phases from November 30 to December 23. The counting of votes will take place on December 23.

Among the names announced in the third list, RC Prasad Mehta has been given a ticket from Hazaribagh and Sanjay Singh will contest from Bokaro assembly seat. Mannan Mallick has been fielded from Dhanbad while Banna Gupta will contest from Jamshedpur West.

Here is the full third list by Congress for Jharkhand assembly poll:-

Earlier on Monday, Congress' Jharkhand unit chief Rameshwar Oraon filed his nomination papers in presence of many senior party leaders including Rajya Sabha MP Dhiraj Prasad Sahu. KN Tripathi from Daltonganj also filed his nomination on Monday. Prior to filing his nomination papers, Tripathi alos held a meeting at Shivaji Maidan after a road show.

The Congress on Monday morning released the second list of a candidate for the upcoming Jharkhand assembly election. The Central Election Committee has approved the candidature of Devendra Singh Bittu from 75 - Panki constituency.

On Sunday, the party announced the name of five candidates in the first list for state assembly polls in which Rameshwar Oraon has been fielded from Lohardaga, Ramchandra Singh from Manika, K N Tripathy from Daltonganj, Chandrashekhar Dubey from Bishrampur and KP Yadav from Bhawnathpur.

Congress party's candidates for 25 assembly segments in Jharkhand have been announced so far.

On November 8, the 'Mahagatbandhan' parties had announced there seat sharing. As per the agreement, the Congress will fight on 31 seats, JMM on 43 and RJD will contest from 7 assembly seats in the state.