Jharkhand election result 2019: List of All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) winners

The All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), which broke its ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), could emerge as a kingmaker in Jharkhand, as predicted by the exit polls.

In 2014, the BJP and AJSU alliance fetched 42 seats - (37 and 5, respectively) - but the Sudesh Mahto-led AJSU decided to jump into the battleground alone.

BJP swept to power with 31.26 percent vote share while AJSU ally got 3.68 percent vote. Mahto lost the Ranchi Lok Sabha election in 2014 after he was trounced in a by-poll in 2018 by a JMM greenhorn from Silli. This time, however, he is determined to win riding the anti-JMM, anti-BJP and pro-tribal stance. The AJSU has contested on 52 seats. Here is the list of winners from AJSU:

Here is the list of winners from AJSU:

The first phase of election in Jharkhand took place on November 30, the second round was held on December 7. The third phase was held on December 12, the fourth phase was conducted on December 16 and the fifth and last phase on December 20. The tenure of the current Assembly ends on January 5, 2020. This is the fourth Assembly election in Jharkhand since the state was carved out of Bihar in 2000. The counting of votes started at 8 AM on Monday (December 23).