हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jharkhand election result 2019

Jharkhand election result 2019: List of All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) winners

In 2014, the BJP and AJSU alliance fetched 42 seats - (37 and 5, respectively) - but the Sudesh Mahto-led AJSU decided to jump into the battleground alone.

Jharkhand election result 2019: List of All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) winners
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@AJSU

The All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), which broke its ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), could emerge as a kingmaker in Jharkhand, as predicted by the exit polls.  

In 2014, the BJP and AJSU alliance fetched 42 seats - (37 and 5, respectively) - but the Sudesh Mahto-led AJSU decided to jump into the battleground alone.

BJP swept to power with 31.26 percent vote share while AJSU ally got 3.68 percent vote. Mahto lost the Ranchi Lok Sabha election in 2014 after he was trounced in a by-poll in 2018 by a JMM greenhorn from Silli. This time, however, he is determined to win riding the anti-JMM, anti-BJP and pro-tribal stance. The AJSU has contested on 52 seats. Here is the list of winners from AJSU:

Name of Constituency Winner Party
Rajmahal    
Borio    
Barhait    
Litipara    
Pakur    
Maheshpur    
Sikaripara    
Nala    
Jamtara    
Dumka    
Jama    
Jarmundi    
Madhupur    
Sarath    
Devghar    
Poreyahat    
Godda    
Mahagama    
Kodarma    
Barkatha    
Barhi    
Barkagaon    
Ramgarh    
Mandu    
Hazaribagh    
Simaria    
Chatra    
Dhanwar    
Bagodar    
Jamua    
Gandey    
Giridih    
Dumri    
Gomia  Lambodar Mahto AJSU
Bermo    
Bokaro    
Chandan kiyari    
Sindri    
Nirsa    
Dhanbad    
Jharia    
Tundi    
Baghmara    
Baharagora    
Ghatsila    
Potka    
Jugsalai    
Jamshedpur East    
Jamshedpur West    
Ichagarh    
Seraikella    
Chaibasa    
Majhgaon    
Jaganathpur    
Manoharpur    
Chakradharpur    
Kharsawan    
Tamar    
Torpa    
Khunti    
Silli    
Khijri    
Ranchi    
Hatia    
Kanke    
Mandar    
Sisai    
Gumla    
Bishunpur    
Simdega    
Kolebira    
Lohardaga    
Manika    
Latehar    
Panki    
Daltonganj    
Bishrampur    
Chhatarpur    
Hussainabad    
Garhwa    
Bhawanathpur    

The first phase of election in Jharkhand took place on November 30, the second round was held on December 7. The third phase was held on December 12, the fourth phase was conducted on December 16 and the fifth and last phase on December 20. The tenure of the current Assembly ends on January 5, 2020. This is the fourth Assembly election in Jharkhand since the state was carved out of Bihar in 2000. The counting of votes started at 8 AM on Monday (December 23).

Tags:
Jharkhand election result 2019Jharkhand Assembly election resultsJharkhand assembly election winnersAssembly Election 2019Assembly electionAll Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU)
Next
Story

Jharkhand election result 2019: List of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) winners

Must Watch

PT1H5M11S

Jharkhand Election Results 2019 के शुरुवाती रुझानों में Cong+ को मिली बहुमत, BJP को 28 सीटों पर बढ़त