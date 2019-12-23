Jharkhand election result 2019: List of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) winners

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Jharkhand is seeking a second consecutive term in the state which went to polls in five phases. Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das contested from Jamshedpur (East). He is the CM candidate for 2019 polls, too.

Das is up against Hemant Soren of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), whose party is fighting the election in alliance with the Congress and RJD. Soren is the alliance's CM face. While Das contested from Jamshedpur (East), BJP state unit president Lakshman Gilua fought the election from Chakradharpur.

In 2014, the BJP contested the polls with AJSU but this time, the latter decided to break the alliance. While the BJP had won 37 seats, the AJSU managed to secure five seats.

The BJP has claimed that it would get "Abki baar 65 paar" in the ongoing Jharkhand Assembly elections. But according to the exit polls, the saffron party will get up to 32 seats. Out of the 81 Assembly seats, the BJP contested on 79 seats. As the counting is currently underway, here is the list of winning candidates from the BJP:

The five-phased Jharkhand election began on November 30. The second phase of voting took place on December 7, the third round was held on December 12, the fourth on December 16 and the final phase was held on December 20.