Jharkhand election result 2019: List of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) winners

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM), Congress and All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) are the major political parties in Jharkhand, which went to polls in five phases between November 30 and December 20. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), too, is contesting the election but in an alliance with the JMM and Congress.

The other parties in the race are Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Communist Party of India (M-L), Jharkhand Party, Marxist Co-ordination Committee and Jai Bharat Samanta Party. In the 2014 polls, while the other parties managed to get one vote each, the RJD was unable to open its account. This time, the party has fielded seven candidates.

Here is the list of winners from RJD and other parties.

Name of Constituenc y Winner Party Rajmahal Borio Barhait Litipara Pakur Maheshpur Sikaripara Nala Jamtara Dumka Jama Jarmundi Madhupur Sarath Devghar Poreyahat Godda Mahagama Kodarma Barkatha Barhi Barkagaon Ramgarh Mandu Hazaribagh Simaria Chatra Dhanwar Bagodar Jamua Gandey Giridih Dumri Gomia Bermo Bokaro Chandan kiyari Sindri Nirsa Dhanbad Jharia Tundi Baghmara Baharagora Ghatsila Potka Jugsalai Jamshedpur East Jamshedpur West Ichagarh Seraikella Chaibasa Majhgaon Jaganathpur Manoharpur Chakradharpur Kharsawan Tamar Torpa Khunti Silli Khijri Ranchi Hatia Kanke Mandar Sisai Gumla Bishunpur Simdega Kolebira Lohardaga Manika Latehar Panki Daltonganj Bishrampur Chhatarpur Hussainabad Garhwa Bhawanathpur

Jharkhand witnessed a keen battle between two national parties, the BJP and the Congress contesting with regional parties like AJSU Party, JMM, Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) and RJD. The JMM contested in 43 seats, Congress in 31 and the third partner in the alliance RJD fielded its candidates on seven seats.

The five-phased Jharkhand election began on November 30. The second round of voting took place on December 7, the third phase was held on December 12. The fourth phase took place on December 16 and the final phase on December 20. The tenure of the current Assembly ends on January 5, 2020. This is the fourth Assembly election in Jharkhand since the state was carved out of Bihar in 2000. The counting of votes started at 8 AM on Monday (December 23).