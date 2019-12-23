हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jharkhand election result 2019

Jharkhand election result 2019: List of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) winners

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) contested the election in an alliance with the JMM and Congress. Jharkhand witnessed a keen battle between two national parties, the BJP and the Congress contesting with regional parties like AJSU Party, JMM, Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) and RJD. The JMM contested in 43 seats, Congress in 31 and the third partner in the alliance RJD fielded its candidates on seven seats.  

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM), Congress and All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) are the major political parties in Jharkhand, which went to polls in five phases between November 30 and December 20. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), too, is contesting the election but in an alliance with the JMM and Congress.

The other parties in the race are Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Communist Party of India (M-L), Jharkhand Party, Marxist Co-ordination Committee and Jai Bharat Samanta Party. In the 2014 polls, while the other parties managed to get one vote each, the RJD was unable to open its account. This time, the party has fielded seven candidates.

Here is the list of winners from RJD and other parties.

Name of Constituency Winner Party
Rajmahal    
Borio    
Barhait    
Litipara    
Pakur    
Maheshpur    
Sikaripara    
Nala    
Jamtara    
Dumka    
Jama    
Jarmundi    
Madhupur    
Sarath    
Devghar    
Poreyahat    
Godda    
Mahagama    
Kodarma    
Barkatha    
Barhi    
Barkagaon    
Ramgarh    
Mandu    
Hazaribagh    
Simaria    
Chatra    
Dhanwar    
Bagodar    
Jamua    
Gandey    
Giridih    
Dumri    
Gomia    
Bermo    
Bokaro    
Chandan kiyari    
Sindri    
Nirsa    
Dhanbad    
Jharia    
Tundi    
Baghmara    
Baharagora    
Ghatsila    
Potka    
Jugsalai    
Jamshedpur East    
Jamshedpur West    
Ichagarh    
Seraikella    
Chaibasa    
Majhgaon    
Jaganathpur    
Manoharpur    
Chakradharpur    
Kharsawan    
Tamar    
Torpa    
Khunti    
Silli    
Khijri    
Ranchi    
Hatia    
Kanke    
Mandar    
Sisai    
Gumla    
Bishunpur    
Simdega    
Kolebira    
Lohardaga    
Manika    
Latehar    
Panki    
Daltonganj    
Bishrampur    
Chhatarpur    
Hussainabad    
Garhwa    
Bhawanathpur    

The five-phased Jharkhand election began on November 30. The second round of voting took place on December 7, the third phase was held on December 12. The fourth phase took place on December 16 and the final phase on December 20. The tenure of the current Assembly ends on January 5, 2020. This is the fourth Assembly election in Jharkhand since the state was carved out of Bihar in 2000. The counting of votes started at 8 AM on Monday (December 23).

