Jharkhand election result 2019

Jharkhand election result 2019: List of Congress winners

In the 2014 Assembly election, the JMM, Congress and the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) had formed an alliance. However, the JVM has moved away this time.

Jharkhand election result 2019: List of Congress winners

The Congress has placed its bet with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Jharkhand, which went to polls in five phases from November 30 to December 20.  

JMM leader Hemant Soren has been named the CM candidate of JMM-Congress-RJD alliance. The Congress is fighting 31 out of 81 seats in the state. The JMM is contesting 43 and the RJD the other seven.

In the 2014 Assembly election, the JMM, Congress and the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) had formed an alliance. However, the JVM has moved away this time.

The BJP then had won 37 seats with its then alliance partner, All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), which had secured five seats. The JMM got 19, the Congress took six, and the JVM had eight. The six remaining seats were won by other parties. The BJP and the AJSU are contesting separately this time. As counting for the 81 seats takes place, here is the list of winners from Congress.

Name of Constituency Winner Party
Rajmahal    
Borio    
Barhait    
Litipara    
Pakur    
Maheshpur    
Sikaripara    
Nala    
Jamtara    
Dumka    
Jama    
Jarmundi    
Madhupur    
Sarath    
Devghar    
Poreyahat    
Godda    
Mahagama    
Kodarma    
Barkatha    
Barhi    
Barkagaon    
Ramgarh    
Mandu    
Hazaribagh    
Simaria    
Chatra    
Dhanwar    
Bagodar    
Jamua    
Gandey    
Giridih    
Dumri    
Gomia    
Bermo    
Bokaro    
Chandan kiyari    
Sindri    
Nirsa    
Dhanbad    
Jharia    
Tundi    
Baghmara    
Baharagora    
Ghatsila    
Potka    
Jugsalai    
Jamshedpur East    
Jamshedpur West    
Ichagarh    
Seraikella    
Chaibasa    
Majhgaon    
Jaganathpur    
Manoharpur    
Chakradharpur    
Kharsawan    
Tamar    
Torpa    
Khunti    
Silli    
Khijri    
Ranchi    
Hatia    
Kanke    
Mandar    
Sisai    
Gumla    
Bishunpur    
Simdega    
Kolebira    
Lohardaga    
Manika    
Latehar    
Panki    
Daltonganj    
Bishrampur    
Chhatarpur    
Hussainabad    
Garhwa    
Bhawanathpur    

Jharkhand witnessed a keen battle between two national parties, the BJP and the Congress contesting with regional parties like AJSU Party, JMM, Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) and RJD. The counting of votes started at 8 AM on Monday (December 23). According to Election Commission, the counting is currently underway at all the 24 district headquarters and the counting is going on in tight security.

Jharkhand election result 2019Jharkhand Assembly election resultsJharkhand assembly election winnersAssembly Election 2019Assembly electionCongress
