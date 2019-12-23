Jharkhand election result 2019: List of Congress winners

The Congress has placed its bet with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Jharkhand, which went to polls in five phases from November 30 to December 20.

JMM leader Hemant Soren has been named the CM candidate of JMM-Congress-RJD alliance. The Congress is fighting 31 out of 81 seats in the state. The JMM is contesting 43 and the RJD the other seven.

In the 2014 Assembly election, the JMM, Congress and the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) had formed an alliance. However, the JVM has moved away this time.

The BJP then had won 37 seats with its then alliance partner, All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), which had secured five seats. The JMM got 19, the Congress took six, and the JVM had eight. The six remaining seats were won by other parties. The BJP and the AJSU are contesting separately this time. As counting for the 81 seats takes place, here is the list of winners from Congress.

Jharkhand witnessed a keen battle between two national parties, the BJP and the Congress contesting with regional parties like AJSU Party, JMM, Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) and RJD. The counting of votes started at 8 AM on Monday (December 23). According to Election Commission, the counting is currently underway at all the 24 district headquarters and the counting is going on in tight security.