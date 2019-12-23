हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jharkhand election result 2019: List of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) winners

The alliance of JMM-Congress-RJD has declared JMM's working president Hemant Soren as its chief ministerial candidate. Leaders of this alliance are fairly confident after the reports of dissatisfaction in the BJP ranks after ticket distribution surfaced.

The regional parties have always played a key role in Jharkhand since it was carved out of Bihar on November 15, 2000. This time too, despite all major parties contesting the five-phased Assembly polls, the regional parties are being closely watched. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), which is touted to be the key player, is contesting the polls in alliance with the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

The alliance has declared JMM working president Hemant Soren as its chief ministerial candidate. Leaders of this alliance are fairly confident after the reports of dissatisfaction in the BJP ranks after ticket distribution surfaced. Congress contested on 31 out of 81 seats in Jharkhand, while the RJD tried its luck on seven seats. The largest chunk of the seats has gone to the JMM, which will contest elections on 43 seats.

Here is the list of winners from JMM:

Name of Constituency Winner Party
Rajmahal    
Borio    
Barhait    
Litipara    
Pakur    
Maheshpur    
Sikaripara    
Nala    
Jamtara    
Dumka    
Jama    
Jarmundi    
Madhupur    
Sarath    
Devghar    
Poreyahat    
Godda    
Mahagama    
Kodarma    
Barkatha    
Barhi    
Barkagaon    
Ramgarh    
Mandu    
Hazaribagh    
Simaria    
Chatra    
Dhanwar    
Bagodar    
Jamua    
Gandey    
Giridih    
Dumri    
Gomia    
Bermo    
Bokaro    
Chandan kiyari    
Sindri    
Nirsa    
Dhanbad    
Jharia    
Tundi    
Baghmara    
Baharagora    
Ghatsila    
Potka    
Jugsalai    
Jamshedpur East    
Jamshedpur West    
Ichagarh    
Seraikella    
Chaibasa    
Majhgaon    
Jaganathpur    
Manoharpur    
Chakradharpur    
Kharsawan    
Tamar    
Torpa    
Khunti    
Silli    
Khijri    
Ranchi    
Hatia    
Kanke    
Mandar    
Sisai    
Gumla    
Bishunpur    
Simdega    
Kolebira    
Lohardaga    
Manika    
Latehar    
Panki    
Daltonganj    
Bishrampur    
Chhatarpur    
Hussainabad    
Garhwa    
Bhawanathpur    

The election in Jharkhand was held in five-phases from November 30 - December 20. In 2014, the BJP had a clear majority in the House with 37 seats, while its ally AJSU managed to win five Assembly seats. Incumbent Chief Minister Raghubar Das is seeking a second five-year term. The tenure of the current Assembly ends on January 5, 2020. This is the fourth Assembly election in Jharkhand since the state was carved out of Bihar in 2000. The counting of votes started at 8 AM on Monday (December 23).

