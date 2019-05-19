close

assembly elections 2019

Live updates: Tamil Nadu, Goa, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka bypolls

Polling for bypolls in Tamil Nadu, Goa, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka and Gujarat started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. In Tamil Nadu, bypolls are taking place on four seats, Goa one seat, West Bengal five seats, Uttar Pradesh one seat, Bihar one seat and Karnataka two seats.

In Tamil Nadu, bypolls are being held for Sulur, Aravakurichi, Ottapidaram (SC) and Thiruparankundram Assembly constituencies. Ín Karnataka, bypolls are being held in Chincholi and Kundgol. In Goa, bypolls are being held in Panaji, while in Bihar Dehri is witnessing bypoll today.

Here are the latest updates from bypolls in 14 Assembly constituencies on Sunday (May 19): 

 

 

