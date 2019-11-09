Maharastra Governor invites Devendra Fadnavis to form government, prove majority by November 11

Mumbai: Amidst the ongoing power tussle in Maharastra, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday invited acting Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, leader of the single largest party BJP, to form the government in the state and prove majority by Monday. Fadnavis is the legislature party leader of the BJP, which is the single largest party in the state after the recently held assembly election in Maharashtra.

Notably, the development comes hours before the term of the 13th state Assembly dissolves on Saturday midnight.

"The Governor of Maharashtra Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari today asked the leader of elected members of the single largest party, the BJP, Shri Devendra Fadnavis to indicate the willingness and ability of his party to form the government in Maharashtra," an official statement said.

"Elections to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly were held on October 21 and the results were declared on October 24. However, despite the passage of 15 days, no single party or alliance of parties has come forward to form the government.

"The Governor has therefore decided to explore the possibility of formation of Government and today asked the leader of the elected members of the single largest party, that is BJP, to convey its willingness and ability to form the government," the official statement said.

Fadnavis will now have to prove the majority on the floor of the house till Monday, failing which the Governor may ask Shiv Sena, the second-largest party in the state with 56 seats the same. In case, the Shiv Sena also fails to prove the majority in the house, the Governor will approach the third-largest party and so on. If, however, no party is able to prove a majority so as to form the government, the state will then go to President's rule.

Since the poll results announced two weeks ago, the BJP and the Sena, which contested the election as allies under Mahayuti and emerged as a clear winner with 161 seats together, have been locked in a bitter tussle over the Chief Minister's post.

Even after a fortnight, both BJP and Shiv Sena have failed to reach a power-sharing formula. While Sena is adamant on its demand of rotational Chief Minister, BJP, on the other hand, has made it clear that the government in Maharashtra will be formed under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis.

In the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, BJP, despite emerging as the single-largest party in the state, could not get a majority. The BJP won 105 seats, Sena Shiv 56, Sharad Pawar's NCP 54 and Congress 44. The majority mark to form the government in the state is 145.