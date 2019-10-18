Mumbai BJP chief Mangal Prabhat Lodha gets EC notice for alleged communal remark at rally

New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) has issued a showcause notice to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mumbai chief Mangal Prabhat Lodha for his alleged communal remark at an election rally held in Mumbadevi constituency on Wednesday.

Lodha was campaigning for BJP-Shiv Sena alliance candidate Pandurang Sakpal in the constituency which has a sizeable Muslim population. While addressing the people, he made a reference to the 1992 riots and blasts and allegedly said that the "bombs used were manufactured in the lanes within 5 km" of where the rally was organised. He was purportedly targetting Congress candidate Amin Patel.

Along with Lodha, a five-time MLA and one of India's richest builders, Sakpal and Abhijit Gaurav, a Shiv Sena activist, have also been served with EC notice and the poll body has sought for an explanation.

After Sankalp's rally, Shiv Sena youth wing chief Aditya Thackeray had addressed the campaign.

Live TV

BJP has fielded Lodha from Malabar Hill.

BJP and Shiv Sena are contesting the Maharashtra Assembly election in alliance. Elections in Maharashtra are scheduled to take place on October 21. Counting of votes will be held on October 24.