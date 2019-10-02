NCP releases first list of 77 candidates for Maharashtra Assembly election, Ajit Pawar to contest from Baramati

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Wednesday released the first list of 77 candidates for Maharashtra Assembly election. The list includes the names of senior NCP leaders Ajit Pawar and Chhagan Bhujbal. It is to be noted that NCP is contesting the election in alliance with Congress, Samajwadi Party and some other smaller parties.

Out of 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra, the NCP and Congress will fight on 125 each and the remaining 38 seats will be given to smaller parties. NCP chief Sharad Pawar's grandson Rohit Pawar will contest from Karjat Jamkhed seat in Ahmednagar, while Bhujbal is NCP's candidate from Yewla Assembly seat in Nashik district. Ajit Pawar will contest from Baramati.

In a related development, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released the second list of 14 candidates for the upcoming assembly election in Maharashtra. Former NCP leader Namita Mundada, who had joined BJP few days ago, is named as BJP's candidate from Kaij Assembly seat in Beed district. It is to be noted that Mundada decided to quit NCP days after he was given ticket by the party to contest from Kaij.

The BJP released the second list just a day after it released the forst list of 125 candidates for Maharashtra Assembly poll. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will contest from Nagpur South West. It is to be noted that Fadnavis had contested from this seat in 2014 too.