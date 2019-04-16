Odisha Assembly election 2019: Naveen Patnaik richest candidate in phase 2, 84 leaders with criminal cases fighting polls

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is the richest candidate, with assets worth of Rs 63 crore, among the 244 contesting in the assembly election in the state in the second phase on April 18. As per a report by Odisha Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) on the basis of the 241 of the 244 affidavits of the candidates, 70 of them are crorepatis.

The average of assets per candidate contesting in the Odisha Assembly election is Rs 1.93 crore. Among the major parties, 35 BJD candidates have average assets worth Rs 7.66 crore, for 35 BJP candidates, the average assets worth is Rs 3.14 crore, 32 Congress candidates have average assets of Rs 1.17 crore and, 23 BSP candidates have average assets worth Rs. 10.53 lakh.

There are two candidates - Ananta Kanhar from Phulbani and Birendra Kumar Gouda from Bhanjanagar - who have declared zero assets. Both these candidates are Independents.

Among those who have the lowest assets are BJD's Naba Kisore Das, CPI's Ramesh Tripathi and BJP's Nilamani Bisoyi.

As per the 241 affidavits analysed, 121 candidates are graduates or above while 111 candidates have studied till 5th and 12th. Four candidates are just literates.

36 candidates contesting the polls are aged between 61 to 80 years while 57 candidates are between the age of 25 to 40 years and 147 candidates have declared their age to be between 41 to 60 years. 25 female candidates are contesting the election.

Thirty five per cent (84) of the candidates also have criminal cases against themselves. Among the major parties, 18 out of 35 candidates from BJP, 10 of 32 candidates analysed from Congress, 11 of 35 candidates from BJD, and 4 of 23 candidates analysed from BSP have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.