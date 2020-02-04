Is it a ploy to please your lover: Tejashwi Yadav flays Nitish Kumar for sharing dais with Amit Shah

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Bihar legislative assembly Tejashwi Yadav took a swipe on Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) Nitish Kumar for going back on his party's stand on not having any truck with the Bharatiya Janata Party outside Bihar.

Tejashwi, whose party RJD is contesting on four of the 70 seats in Delhi election in an alliance with Congress, attacked Nitish for sharing the stage with Union Home Minister Amit Shah while campaigning for the upcoming assembly election in the national capital. "Nitish Kumar has displayed a sense of desperation to share stage with Shah and in doing so has broken all past records of uttering lies," Tejashwi said.

Calling the Union Minister Nitish's lover, Tejashwi said, "Respected Nitish Kumar ji, you shared the stage with your 'mahboob' (lover) Amit Shah ji in Delhi for the assembly election. Your political compulsion, plight and shrewdness were evident despite your efforts to hide them. You broke all your past records of uttering lies in your sheer desperation to share the stage with Amit Shah in Delhi yesterday (Sunday). You were not even ashamed at all in branding the national capital as a city worse than anyone in Bihar."

"Is this a ploy to please Shah," Lalu's younger son said, asking Nitish to explain his 15-year 'good' governance in the state for not being able to stop the migration of its people.

Taking a swipe at Kumar's regime, Tejashwi questioned why crores of Biharis are migrating despite the 15-years of 'so-called good governance. "If you think that infrastructure, education and health care system of Delhi are worse than in Bihar then only God can fathom your mental state," he said.

Tejashwi's caustic remarks on Nitish drew sharp reactions from both JD(U) and the BJP.

Hitting back at Tejashwi, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said in a tweet that the joint rally of Kumar and Shah in the national capital was a big success whose 'jerk' has been felt badly by the rivals in Bihar. Sushil Modi said RJD which has thrown anti-Congress ideology of veteran socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia into "dustbin" is busy searching good words for itself in the dictionary and invectives for the opponents.

Bihar JD(U) chief spokesman Sanjay Singh said, "What else one can expect from a 9th fail man. We all have witnessed the scene that prevailed during his parents' regime of 15 years. Bihar has marched ahead from RJD's misrule in the state. It is the sanskar that he is speaking in such a manner...RJD and its leaders have no agenda except making such absurd statements, " he said.

On Sunday (February 2), Nitish shared the dais with Amit Shah in Delhi while stumping for his party's nominees at Burari and Sangam Vihar constituencies. He had claimed during the campaign meetings that the Delhi government has not performed at all on any front.