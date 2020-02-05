PM Modi won't be able to face youth over unemployment in next 6 months: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

In a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday (February 5) said that the prime minister will not be able to get out of his home in the next months due to rising unemployment in the country.

The Congress leader said that the prime minister, who is currently busy giving speeches, will face the wrath of unemployed youths and they will lathi-charge him out of anger. "Narendra Modi, who is giving speeches, he will not be able to move out of his house in the next six months. The youth of India will lathi-charge him to make him understand that without employment, the country can never progress," Gandhi said while addressing a rally at Old Delhi`s Hauz Qazi.

Rahul Gandhi also took a jibe at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader has failed to fulfil his promise of providing employment to the city`s youth, reported ANI.

Slamming the Modi government over Budget 2020, the Wayanad MP had said on Tuesday that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had not even mentioned once the issue of unemployment during her three-hour-long budget speech.

The polling for 70-member Delhi Assembly is scheduled to take place on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11.