हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
delhi assembly election 2020

Rahul Gandhi casts vote at Aurangzeb Road in Delhi

Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh and his wife Gursharan Singh also exercised their franchise at Nirman Bhawan in New Delhi assembly constituency

Rahul Gandhi casts vote at Aurangzeb Road in Delhi
Pic source: PTI

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday cast his vote at a polling booth in Aurangzeb Road here.

Meanwhile, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi also cast her vote at Nirman Bhawan in New Delhi assembly constituency. She was accompanied by her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who will cast her vote at a polling booth in Lodhi Estate.

Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh and his wife Gursharan Singh also exercised their franchise at Nirman Bhawan in New Delhi assembly constituency.

Polling for 70 assembly constituencies of Delhi started today at 8 am. Counting of votes will be done on February 11.

Delhi is witnessing a triangular contest among AAP, BJP, and Congress. In the last poll, the AAP had won 67 seats, while the BJP won three seats. Congress did not open its account.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 years at a stretch in Delhi under the leadership of former Chief Minister late Sheila Dikshit till the party lost to AAP in 2015 polls, will be hoping for a revival.

AAP is contesting on all 70 seats, while the BJP has fielded its candidates on 67 seats and has left three seats for its allies - two for JD-U and one for LJP.

On the other hand, Congress is contesting on 66 seats and has given four seats to its ally RJD.

 

Tags:
delhi assembly election 2020Delhi Assembly poll 2020Delhi election 2020Delhi poll 2020Assembly election 2020
Next
Story

Delhi votes today: 6.96% turnout till 11 am; Kejriwal, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul cast vote

Must Watch

PT17M38S

Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal casts his vote from Civil Lines constituency