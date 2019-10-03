Sanjay Nirupam not to participate in Maharashtra Assembly poll campaign, hints at quitting Congress

In a major blow to the Congress, party leader Sanjay Nirupam has expressed his displeasure at the party leadership hinting his exit from the party.

Taking to Twitter, Nirupam asserted that he had recommended only one name in Mumbai for the Maharashtra Assembly election but "even that has been rejected". He jibed that the party doesn’t want his services anymore.

I hope that the day has not yet come to say good bye to party. But the way leadership is behaving with me, it doesn’t seem far away. https://t.co/B07biJWp5M — Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) October 3, 2019

It seems Congress Party doesn’t want my services anymore. I had recommended just one name in Mumbai for Assembly election. Heard that even that has been rejected.

As I had told the leadership earlier,in that case I will not participate in poll campaign.

Its my final decision. — Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) October 3, 2019

Incidentally, Nirupam had requested Urmila Matondkar not to resign from the party due to "petty politics", after she had resigned citing inaction on the part of "key functionaries of Mumbai Congress. Speaking to media, Nirupam had said, "I request Matondkar not to take such a big step due to petty politics. You are always welcome in the Congress party, please keep patience and work with the party."

He had further said, "The Congress leader further said, "The infighting should not be such a big issue that she left the party. There was infighting against me but I never left the party. The infighting takes place in every organisation and political party. It even exists in government organisations and even in the private sector."