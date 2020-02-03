Shaheen Bagh protest no coincidence, it's a conspiracy to divide India: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (February 3) broke his silence over the ongoing anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh and Jamia and said that political designs were behind the protests. The prime minister remarked that these anti-CAA protests are no coincidences but a conspiracy to divide India and ruin the harmony of the nation.

"Protests against the Citizenship Act are going on in Seelampur, Jamia and Shaheen Bagh for the past several days. These protests are no coincidences. These protests are a conspiracy to divide India. There is a design of politics behind it, which is going to ruin the harmony of the nation," he said. The prime minister made the statement while addressing an election rally in Delhi's Karkardooma.

PM Modi asserted that if people protesting at Shaheen Bagh and other parts of the country were against the CAA then they would have called off their agitation after repeated assurances from the ministers. "But AAP and Congress are provoking people. Constitution and tricolour are being kept in front and attention is being diverted from the real conspiracy," PM Modi alleged.

During his address, the prime minister also promised that when BJP comes to power in Delhi it will take steps aimed at development of the unauthorised colonies. He added that BJP-led government at the Centre is committed to provide housing to all by 2022.

The prime minister also attacked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and accused the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi of blocking the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in the national capital. "Till this government is in power in Delhi, they will continue to put obstacles in welfare work. They don't know anything except playing politics," PM Modi said.

"The vote of the people of Delhi had supported the change in the country, now the vote of the people of Delhi will also change and modernise our Delhi. It will make it safe, make the lives of the people living here easier," he added.

Live TV

The prime minister remarked that India will not be driven by politics of hate but by the policy of development.

Talking about Budget 2020, PM Modi said that it will not only benefit Delhi for this year but for the entire decade. "The benefit of this budget will be for the youth of Delhi, traders of Delhi, the middle class, poor and women," said PM Modi.