Shiv Sena hits out at Centre over economic slowdown, asks 'itna sannata kyun hai bhai'

Mumbai: Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana took a dig at Central government alleging an economic slowdown in the country while adding that moves like GST and Demonetisation have deteriorated the economic situation. Talking about the festivities around Diwali, Saamana in its editorial said, "There is an economic slowdown in the country today. The excitement which prevails in markets for firecrackers around Diwali is still missing."

The Editorial while reminding that Dhanteras and Laxmi Pooja has already gone, said, "There are two days left for 'Navvarsha' and 'Bhaiyya Duj'. However, due to slowdown, purchases in the markets have been 30-40 per cent lesser. Due to GST and Demonetisation, the economic situation is deteriorating day by day instead of improving."

Making a reference to the banking crisis, the Editorial said, "Election which took place in Maharashtra just before Diwali...there too, it was more silence than excitement. For the better future of the country and Maharashtra, seeing the silence at every level, there is only one question echoing - itna sannata kyun hai bhai (Why there is so much silence)," the editorial said.

After the Maharashtra Assembly result was declared, a rift was seen between the BJP and Shiv Sena regarding the formation of government in the state. Shortly after the announcement of results, Sena chief Udhdav Thackeray addressed a press conference and reminded the BJP about the 50:50 formula agreed between the two parties before Lok Sabha election. As per the 50-50 sharing formula, the Sena wants BJP to give the chief minister's post to Sena for 2.5 years.

The BJP and Shiv Sena contested the Assembly election as allies and managed to win an absolute majority with the BJP winning 105 seats and Shiv Sena 56.

The Sena has demanded a written assurance from the BJP on the 50-50 formula from either Home Minister Amit Shah or CM Fadnavis, only after which the party will lend support to BJP in forming the government.