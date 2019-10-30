close

Maharashtra Assembly election 2019

Shiv Sena to hold legislative party meeting on October 31

Shiv Sena is adamant about the implementation of the 50:50 formula proposed by BJP during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The formula is a rotational arrangement in which a Chief Minister from each party will split the five-year term equally.

Mumbai: Shiv Sena will hold a legislative party meeting on Thursday, at the party headquarters in Mumbai, party Gulab Rao Patil. The development comes amid an ongoing tussle over government formation in the state, between BJP and ShivSena.

The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won an absolute majority in the Maharashtra Assembly polls with the former emerging as the single-largest party with 105 seats. Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats in the elections. The alliance is yet to sort out their differences over the government formation in the state.

After the polls, Shiv Sena is adamant about the implementation of the 50:50 formula proposed by BJP during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The formula is a rotational arrangement in which a Chief Minister from each party will split the five-year term equally.

Shiv Sena has got the support of at least five independent MLAs including Prahar Janshakti Party chief Bacchu Kadu, his party MLA Rajkumar Patel, Ashish Jaiswal, Narendra Bhondekar and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)-backed independent MLA Shankarrao Gadakh.

Till now at least five Independent MLAs including Chandrapur MLA Kishor JorgewarJorgewar, Jan Surajya Shakti chief Vinay Kore, Mahesh Baldi, Vinod Agrawal and rebel BJP MLA Geeta Jain have announced their support to BJP, which emerged as the single largest party in the recently concluded polls.

