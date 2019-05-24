close

Sikkim Assembly election results 2019: Full list of winners

After a very close battle, the SKM won an absolute majority in the Sikkim Assembly election 2019, bringing the curtain down on two and half decades of Pawan Chamling-led SDF rule in the Himalayan state.

GANGTOK: Pawan Kumar Chamling was on Thursday unseated as the Chief Minister of Sikkim after his party Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) lost the state elections to Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM). While SDF got 15 seats in the hill state, SKM bagged 17 seats in the 32-member Assembly. 

After a very close battle, the SKM won an absolute majority, bringing the curtain down on two and half decades of Chamling-led SDF rule in the Himalayan state.

Here is the full list of winners in Sikkim Assembly election:

Constituency Winner Party
Arithang ARUN KUMAR UPRETI Sikkim Krantikari Morcha
Barfung TASHI THENDUP BHUTIA Sikkim Democratic Front
Chujachen KRISHNA BAHADUR RAI Sikkim Democratic Front
Daramdin MINGMA NORBU SHERPA Sikkim Krantikari Morcha
Djongu PINTSO NAMGYAL LEPCHA Sikkim Democratic Front
Gangtok KUNGA NIMA LEPCHA Sikkim Krantikari Morcha
Gnathang-machong DORJEE TSHERING LEPCHA Sikkim Democratic Front
Gyalshing-barnyak LOK NATH SHARMA Sikkim Krantikari Morcha
Kabi lungchuk KARMA LODAY BHUTIA Sikkim Krantikari Morcha
Khamdong-singtam MANI KUMAR SHARMA Sikkim Krantikari Morcha
Lachen mangan SAMDUP LEPCHA Sikkim Krantikari Morcha
Maneybung-dentam NARENDRA KUMAR SUBBA Sikkim Democratic Front
Martam-rumtek DORJEE TSHERING LEPCHA Sikkim Democratic Front
Melli FARWANTI TAMANG Sikkim Democratic Front
Namcheybung EM PRASAD SHARMA Sikkim Democratic Front
Namchi-singhithang PAWAN CHAMLING Sikkim Democratic Front
Namthang-rateypani SANJEET KHAREL Sikkim Krantikari Morcha
Poklok-kamrang PAWAN CHAMLING Sikkim Democratic Front
Rangang-yangang RAJ KUMARI THAPA Sikkim Democratic Front
Rhenock BISHNU KUMAR SHARMA Sikkim Krantikari Morcha
Rinchenpong KARMA SONAM LEPCHA Sikkim Democratic Front
Salghari-zoom SUNITA GAJMER Sikkim Krantikari Morcha
Sangha SONAM LAMA Sikkim Krantikari Morcha
Shyari KUNGA NIMA LEPCHA Sikkim Krantikari Morcha
Soreng-chakung ADITYA GOLAY (TAMANG) Sikkim Krantikari Morcha
Temi-namphing BEDU SINGH PANTH Sikkim Krantikari Morcha
Tumen-lingi UGEN T. GYATSO BHUTIA Sikkim Democratic Front
Upper burtuk DILLI RAM THAPA Sikkim Democratic Front
Upper tadong GAY TSHERING DHUNGEL Sikkim Democratic Front
West pendam L .B DAS Sikkim Krantikari Morcha
Yangthang BHIM HANG LIMBOO Sikkim Krantikari Morcha
Yoksam-tashiding SANGAY LEPCHA Sikkim Krantikari Morcha

Meanwhile, in the lone Lok Sabha constituency in Sikkim, SKM candidate Indra Hang Subba won the seat. Over the past four decades, voters of Sikkim have traditionally sent the state's ruling party candidate to the Lok Sabha, and this time too they did not make exception.

Subba polled 1,54,999 votes, defeating his nearest rival DB Katwal of SDF by over 11,000 votes. Katwal bagged 1,43,414 votes. There were 11 candidates in the fray on the seat. 

