Sikkim Assembly election results 2019: Full list of winners

GANGTOK: Pawan Kumar Chamling was on Thursday unseated as the Chief Minister of Sikkim after his party Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) lost the state elections to Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM). While SDF got 15 seats in the hill state, SKM bagged 17 seats in the 32-member Assembly.
After a very close battle, the SKM won an absolute majority, bringing the curtain down on two and half decades of Chamling-led SDF rule in the Himalayan state.
Here is the full list of winners in Sikkim Assembly election:
|Constituency
|Winner
|Party
|Arithang
|ARUN KUMAR UPRETI
|Sikkim Krantikari Morcha
|Barfung
|TASHI THENDUP BHUTIA
|Sikkim Democratic Front
|Chujachen
|KRISHNA BAHADUR RAI
|Sikkim Democratic Front
|Daramdin
|MINGMA NORBU SHERPA
|Sikkim Krantikari Morcha
|Djongu
|PINTSO NAMGYAL LEPCHA
|Sikkim Democratic Front
|Gangtok
|KUNGA NIMA LEPCHA
|Sikkim Krantikari Morcha
|Gnathang-machong
|DORJEE TSHERING LEPCHA
|Sikkim Democratic Front
|Gyalshing-barnyak
|LOK NATH SHARMA
|Sikkim Krantikari Morcha
|Kabi lungchuk
|KARMA LODAY BHUTIA
|Sikkim Krantikari Morcha
|Khamdong-singtam
|MANI KUMAR SHARMA
|Sikkim Krantikari Morcha
|Lachen mangan
|SAMDUP LEPCHA
|Sikkim Krantikari Morcha
|Maneybung-dentam
|NARENDRA KUMAR SUBBA
|Sikkim Democratic Front
|Martam-rumtek
|DORJEE TSHERING LEPCHA
|Sikkim Democratic Front
|Melli
|FARWANTI TAMANG
|Sikkim Democratic Front
|Namcheybung
|EM PRASAD SHARMA
|Sikkim Democratic Front
|Namchi-singhithang
|PAWAN CHAMLING
|Sikkim Democratic Front
|Namthang-rateypani
|SANJEET KHAREL
|Sikkim Krantikari Morcha
|Poklok-kamrang
|PAWAN CHAMLING
|Sikkim Democratic Front
|Rangang-yangang
|RAJ KUMARI THAPA
|Sikkim Democratic Front
|Rhenock
|BISHNU KUMAR SHARMA
|Sikkim Krantikari Morcha
|Rinchenpong
|KARMA SONAM LEPCHA
|Sikkim Democratic Front
|Salghari-zoom
|SUNITA GAJMER
|Sikkim Krantikari Morcha
|Sangha
|SONAM LAMA
|Sikkim Krantikari Morcha
|Shyari
|KUNGA NIMA LEPCHA
|Sikkim Krantikari Morcha
|Soreng-chakung
|ADITYA GOLAY (TAMANG)
|Sikkim Krantikari Morcha
|Temi-namphing
|BEDU SINGH PANTH
|Sikkim Krantikari Morcha
|Tumen-lingi
|UGEN T. GYATSO BHUTIA
|Sikkim Democratic Front
|Upper burtuk
|DILLI RAM THAPA
|Sikkim Democratic Front
|Upper tadong
|GAY TSHERING DHUNGEL
|Sikkim Democratic Front
|West pendam
|L .B DAS
|Sikkim Krantikari Morcha
|Yangthang
|BHIM HANG LIMBOO
|Sikkim Krantikari Morcha
|Yoksam-tashiding
|SANGAY LEPCHA
|Sikkim Krantikari Morcha
Meanwhile, in the lone Lok Sabha constituency in Sikkim, SKM candidate Indra Hang Subba won the seat. Over the past four decades, voters of Sikkim have traditionally sent the state's ruling party candidate to the Lok Sabha, and this time too they did not make exception.
Subba polled 1,54,999 votes, defeating his nearest rival DB Katwal of SDF by over 11,000 votes. Katwal bagged 1,43,414 votes. There were 11 candidates in the fray on the seat.