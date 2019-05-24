Sikkim Assembly election results 2019: Full list of winners

GANGTOK: Pawan Kumar Chamling was on Thursday unseated as the Chief Minister of Sikkim after his party Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) lost the state elections to Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM). While SDF got 15 seats in the hill state, SKM bagged 17 seats in the 32-member Assembly.

After a very close battle, the SKM won an absolute majority, bringing the curtain down on two and half decades of Chamling-led SDF rule in the Himalayan state.

Here is the full list of winners in Sikkim Assembly election:

Constituency Winner Party Arithang ARUN KUMAR UPRETI Sikkim Krantikari Morcha Barfung TASHI THENDUP BHUTIA Sikkim Democratic Front Chujachen KRISHNA BAHADUR RAI Sikkim Democratic Front Daramdin MINGMA NORBU SHERPA Sikkim Krantikari Morcha Djongu PINTSO NAMGYAL LEPCHA Sikkim Democratic Front Gangtok KUNGA NIMA LEPCHA Sikkim Krantikari Morcha Gnathang-machong DORJEE TSHERING LEPCHA Sikkim Democratic Front Gyalshing-barnyak LOK NATH SHARMA Sikkim Krantikari Morcha Kabi lungchuk KARMA LODAY BHUTIA Sikkim Krantikari Morcha Khamdong-singtam MANI KUMAR SHARMA Sikkim Krantikari Morcha Lachen mangan SAMDUP LEPCHA Sikkim Krantikari Morcha Maneybung-dentam NARENDRA KUMAR SUBBA Sikkim Democratic Front Martam-rumtek DORJEE TSHERING LEPCHA Sikkim Democratic Front Melli FARWANTI TAMANG Sikkim Democratic Front Namcheybung EM PRASAD SHARMA Sikkim Democratic Front Namchi-singhithang PAWAN CHAMLING Sikkim Democratic Front Namthang-rateypani SANJEET KHAREL Sikkim Krantikari Morcha Poklok-kamrang PAWAN CHAMLING Sikkim Democratic Front Rangang-yangang RAJ KUMARI THAPA Sikkim Democratic Front Rhenock BISHNU KUMAR SHARMA Sikkim Krantikari Morcha Rinchenpong KARMA SONAM LEPCHA Sikkim Democratic Front Salghari-zoom SUNITA GAJMER Sikkim Krantikari Morcha Sangha SONAM LAMA Sikkim Krantikari Morcha Shyari KUNGA NIMA LEPCHA Sikkim Krantikari Morcha Soreng-chakung ADITYA GOLAY (TAMANG) Sikkim Krantikari Morcha Temi-namphing BEDU SINGH PANTH Sikkim Krantikari Morcha Tumen-lingi UGEN T. GYATSO BHUTIA Sikkim Democratic Front Upper burtuk DILLI RAM THAPA Sikkim Democratic Front Upper tadong GAY TSHERING DHUNGEL Sikkim Democratic Front West pendam L .B DAS Sikkim Krantikari Morcha Yangthang BHIM HANG LIMBOO Sikkim Krantikari Morcha Yoksam-tashiding SANGAY LEPCHA Sikkim Krantikari Morcha

Meanwhile, in the lone Lok Sabha constituency in Sikkim, SKM candidate Indra Hang Subba won the seat. Over the past four decades, voters of Sikkim have traditionally sent the state's ruling party candidate to the Lok Sabha, and this time too they did not make exception.

Subba polled 1,54,999 votes, defeating his nearest rival DB Katwal of SDF by over 11,000 votes. Katwal bagged 1,43,414 votes. There were 11 candidates in the fray on the seat.