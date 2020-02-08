हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
delhi assembly election 2020

Voting for high-stakes Delhi polls underway, key politicians exercise franchise

Union Health Minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan, current Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, Lt Governor Anil Baijal and Delhi parliamentarians including Manoj Tiwari, Vijay Goel, Parvesh Verma, and Meenakshi Lekhi also voted in the national capital

Voting for high-stakes Delhi polls underway, key politicians exercise franchise
Pic source: ANI

New Delhi: Key politicians including External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar and Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday queued up outside polling booths to exercise their franchise for Assembly polls in the national capital.

Jaishankar cast his vote at NDMC School of Science and Humanities Education at Tuglak Cresent whereas Kejriwal along with his wife - Sunita Kejriwal, mother, and son, a first-time voter, cast their votes at a booth in Civil Lines.

Union Health Minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Manish Sisodia, Lt Governor Anil Baijal and Delhi parliamentarians including Manoj Tiwari, Vijay Goel, Parvesh Verma, and Meenakshi Lekhi also voted in the national capital.

The city is witnessing a triangular contest among the ruling AAP, which won a landslide majority in the last elections, the BJP and the Congress.

In the last poll, the AAP had won 67 seats, the BJP 3. Congress didn`t open its account.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is hoping to retain power for the second consecutive term. Similarly, the BJP is hopeful to gain a majority by cashing in on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 years at a stretch in Delhi under the leadership of former Chief Minister late Sheila Dixit till the party lost to AAP in 2015 polls, will be hoping for a revival.

AAP is contesting on all 70 seats, while the BJP has fielded its candidates on 67 seats and has left three seats for its allies - two for JD-U and one for LJP.

On the other hand, Congress is contesting on 66 seats and has given four seats to its ally RJD.

 

Tags:
delhi assembly election 2020Delhi Assembly poll 2020Delhi election 2020Delhi poll 2020Assembly election 2020
Next
Story

Caught On cameras: Congress' Alka Lamba tries to slap AAP cadre at polling booth

Must Watch

PT17M38S

Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal casts his vote from Civil Lines constituency