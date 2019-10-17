Want to visit Kashmir, I will arrange: PM Narendra Modi takes a dig at Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) for criticizing the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

“We removed Article 370 for the country, and not for politics,” PM Modi said while addressing an election rally in Maharashtra's Parli. Pankaja Munde, minister in state cabinet, is BJP's candidate from this seat and Pankaja is facing a stiff challenge from her cousin Dhananjay, who is in the fray on NCP ticket.

Taking a dig at the Congress, the prime minister said that a leader from the grand old party had said that India had lost Kashmir entirely by scrapping Article 370. “A Congress leader had said, this decision will destroy the country,it’s been 3 months,has the country been destroyed? Another Congress leader said that we’ve lost Kashmir by abrogating Article 370,have we lost Kashmir? If you want to go to Kashmir let me know, I’ll make arrangements,” said PM Modi.

“The country can see through their scams and their fake remarks now. The country will punish them for their misdoings when the time comes, but Maharashtra has got the first opportunity to do it," he added.

Seeking votes for the Sena-BJP government in the state, PM Modi said, “Today, if the whole state is behind the BJP-Shiv Sena government, its because of the hard work we’ve put in in the last five years. On one side, there is the work-ethic of the current government, and on the other is the selfishness of the Congress-NCP leaders.”