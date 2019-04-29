close

Forty-one of the 147 assembly seats in Odisha will go to polls in the fourth phase of voting in the state. Along with Odisha, bypoll is being held on the Chhindwara Assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh where Chief Minister Kamal Nath is in the fray. 

Watch Odisha Assembly election 2019, Madhya Pradesh bypoll 2019 live streaming on Zee News

In Odisha, Assembly election is being held along with voting for six of the 21 Lok Sabha seats in the state. Odisha is voting for Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in four phases. This is the final phase of polling, except for Patkura assembly seat, where voting is scheduled to be held on May 19 following the death of the BJD candidate. Prominent candidates in the fourth phase are BJP national vice-president Baijayant Panda, who is seeking re-election from Kendrapara Lok Sabha seat and BJP's Pratap Sarangi from Balasore Lok Sabha constituency. 

On Monday, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha constituencies will be voting along with the 41 assembly segments that come under them. The fourth phase polling will decide the electoral fate of 388 candidates - 52 in six Lok Sabha seats and 336 in 41 assembly constituencies. 

In Madhya Pradesh, bypoll is being held on the Chhindwara Assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh where Chief Minister Kamal Nath is in the fray. After taking over as the CM following Congress' victory in the last year's Assembly polls, Kamal Nath needs to get elected to the state Legislature within six months.

