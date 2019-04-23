close

assembly elections 2019

Watch Odisha Assembly election 2019 Phase 3, Gujarat, Goa bypolls live streaming on Zee News

Tuesday marks the third phase of elections.

New Delhi: Polling for the Assembly elections in Odisha and bypolls in Gujarat and Goa is scheduled to take place on Tuesday. Assembly elections in Odisha is being held in four phases and is being simultaneously held along with the Lok Sabha polls 2019. Today is the third phase of elections.

In Gujarat, bypolls in Dhrangadhra, Manavadar, Unjha and Jamnagar (Rural) Assembly seats is being held. Fourty five candidates are contesting from these four seats. The bypolls are being held after Congress MLAs in these four seats quit and joined the BJP. 

There are 18 candidates in the fray for the three Assembly seats in Goa. In Shiroda and Mandrem,  their sitting Congress MLAs resigned and joined the ruling BJP. The Mapusa seat fell vacant following the death of its sitting MLA.

People of Gujarat and Goa are also voting in the third phase of national election. 

