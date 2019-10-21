Zee News Maha Exit poll predicts easy win for BJP-Shiv Sena in Maharashtra

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Shiv Sena alliance has something to cheer about in Maharashtra as the people of the state voted on Monday to elect the next government. The exit polls results, released half-an-hour after voting came to an end, predict an easy with for the alliance in Maharashtra.

The exit polls results show that BJP+Shiv Sena will sweep over 200 seats in the 288-seat Maharashtra Assembly. Congress, which fought the Assembly election in alliance with NCP, is struggling at below or close to 50.

Several TV channels and organisations have done the exit polls in Maharashtra to find out the results. Zee News has not done any exit poll of its own but we are providing the results of exit polls conducted by other channels.

Here are the updates of Zee News Maha Exit poll for Maharashtra:

Seat projection in Maharashtra according to Times Now exit poll:

BJP+Shiv Sena: 230

Congress+NCP: 48

Others: 10

India Today-Axis My India exit poll:

BJP: 141

Shiv Sena: 102

Congress: 17

NCP: 22

AIMIM: 1

Others: 3

News18-IPSOS exit poll

BJP: 141

Shiv Sena: 102

Congress: 17

NCP: 22

AIMIM: 1

Others: 3

ABP News-C Voter exit poll

BJP+Shiv Sena: 204

Congress+NCP: 69

Others: 15

TV9 Marathi exit poll:

BJP+Shiv Sena: 197

Congress+ :75

Others: 16

Republic Bharat-Jan Ki Baat exit poll:

BJP+Shiv Sena: 223

Congress+NCP: 54

Others: 11

With such high numbers being predicted for BJP and its alliance, it is almost confirmed that the present Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, will come to power for the second consecutive term.

Thursday (October 24), the day of counting, will reveal the final writing on the wall.