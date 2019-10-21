close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Assembly Election 2019

Zee News Maha Exit poll predicts easy win for BJP-Shiv Sena in Maharashtra

The exit polls results show that BJP+Shiv Sena will sweep over 200 seats in the 288-seat Maharashtra Assembly. Congress, which fought the Assembly election in alliance with NCP, is struggling at below or close to 50.  

Zee News Maha Exit poll predicts easy win for BJP-Shiv Sena in Maharashtra
File Photo

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Shiv Sena alliance has something to cheer about in Maharashtra as the people of the state voted on Monday to elect the next government. The exit polls results, released half-an-hour after voting came to an end, predict an easy with for the alliance in Maharashtra. 

The exit polls results show that BJP+Shiv Sena will sweep over 200 seats in the 288-seat Maharashtra Assembly. Congress, which fought the Assembly election in alliance with NCP, is struggling at below or close to 50.  

Several TV channels and organisations have done the exit polls in Maharashtra to find out the results. Zee News has not done any exit poll of its own but we are providing the results of exit polls conducted by other channels. 

Here are the updates of Zee News Maha Exit poll for Maharashtra: 

Seat projection in Maharashtra according to Times Now exit poll:

BJP+Shiv Sena: 230
Congress+NCP: 48
Others: 10

India Today-Axis My India exit poll: 

BJP: 141
Shiv Sena: 102
Congress: 17
NCP: 22
AIMIM: 1
Others: 3

News18-IPSOS exit poll

BJP: 141
Shiv Sena: 102
Congress: 17
NCP: 22
AIMIM: 1
Others: 3

ABP News-C Voter exit poll

BJP+Shiv Sena: 204
Congress+NCP: 69
Others: 15

Live TV

TV9 Marathi exit poll:

BJP+Shiv Sena: 197
Congress+ :75
Others: 16

Republic Bharat-Jan Ki Baat exit poll:

BJP+Shiv Sena: 223
Congress+NCP: 54
Others: 11

With such high numbers being predicted for BJP and its alliance, it is almost confirmed that the present Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, will come to power for the second consecutive term. 

Thursday (October 24), the day of counting, will reveal the final writing on the wall.

Tags:
Assembly Election 2019Zee Maha Exit PollMaharashtra Assembly election 2019Assembly electionState Assembly Elections 2019Haryana Assembly election 2019
Next
Story

Maharashtra, Haryana Assembly elections: Zee News Maha Exit Poll after voting ends

Must Watch

PT22M5S

Taal Thok Ke: Whose government in Maharashtra-Haryana this time?