Athletics news: Mo Farah withdraws from London half marathon with injury

"I was really looking forward to racing the Vitality Big Half again," said Farah, a two-time winner of the event

Athletics news: Mo Farah withdraws from London half marathon with injury
Pic source: Reuters

London: Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah has withdrawn from this year's London half marathon due to injury.

The 36-year-old decided to withdraw from the meet after sustaining a minor Achilles injury in training, reports BBC Sport.

"My priority is to be fit, healthy and competitive for the summer season," Farah said. "For that reason, I have had to make the tough decision not to race this year. I definitely hope to be back again in 2021."

"I was really looking forward to racing the Vitality Big Half again," said Farah, a two-time winner of the event.

"Everyone knows how much I love racing in London, but my priority is to be fit, healthy and competitive for the summer season and for that reason I have had to make the tough decision not to race this year. I definitely hope to be back again in 2021," he added.

Having switched from track events to the marathon in 2017, Farah announced last November that he would return to the track, aiming to defend his 10,000m title at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

London half marathon, also known as 'The Big Half', will be held on March 1.

