Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched the 2022 Gold Wing Tour in India at Rs 39,20,000 (Ex-showroom Gurugram, Haryana) in Gunmetal Black Metallic (with blacked-out engine) finish. The new model will make its way to the Indian market through CBU (Completely Built-Up) route from Japan. The 2022 Honda Gold Wing Tour will be available in Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) with Airbag.

The 2022 Gold Wing gets cool air around the rider and pillion through an air management system, an extended electric screen to offer wind protection, a separated seat for rider and pillion, Full LED lighting including dual LED fog lights, auto-cancelling indicators among others.

Features wise, it also gets cruise control system, Throttle By Wire (TBW), audio & navigation system, 7-inch full-colour TFT Liquid Crystal Display screen, and Smart Key that activates all systems and incorporates the emergency key, with which the ignition and handlebar lock can be turned on/off while just carrying it.

The 2022 Gold Wing Tour comes with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, Bluetooth connectivity, two USB Type-C ports, navigation system in the central area of the instrument panel that includes a gyrocompass – which ensures uninterrupted guidance even inside a tunnel among others.

Elaborating on the launch, Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “Over the years, Gold Wing has strengthened its reputation as a technological flagship from Honda. Raising the level of touring experience by several notches, we turn a new chapter in redefining luxury on two-wheels with the 2022 Gold Wing Tour DCT model with Airbag in India.”

The 2022 Honda Gold Wing Tour is powered by a 1833cc liquid-cooled 4-stroke 24-valve SOHC flat-6 engine produces peak power of 126 HP @ 5,500rpm and peak torque of 170 Nm @ 4,500rpm. There are four rider modes (Tour, Sport, Econ & Rain) linked to suspension damping and the Dual Combined Brake System (D-CBS).

Technology wise, it gets Hill Start Assist (HSA), Honda’s Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) technology, Dual Combined Brake System (D-CBS), ABS modulator integrated with the brake ECU and an Airbag.

Starting today, Honda has opened the bookings for 2022 Gold Wing Tour DCT with Airbag option at its exclusive BigWing Topline dealerships in Gurugram (Haryana), Mumbai (Maharashtra), Bengaluru (Karnataka), Indore (Madhya Pradesh), Kochi (Kerala), Hyderabad (Telangana) & Chennai (Tamil Nadu).

