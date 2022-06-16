The Hyundai Venue is ready for its India launch in a facelifted avatar today (16-June). The compact SUV has been digitally revealed, and the carmaker will be announcing the official pricing for the car today. The Hyundai Venue facelift has also started reaching the dealerships. It will be sold in a total of 7 colour schemes - Typhoon Silver, Phantom Black, Polar White, Denim Blue, Fiery Red, Titan Grey, and Fiery Red with a black roof. Moreover, there will be 5 variants on offer. The company will also telecast the launch of the Hyundai Venue facelift on YouTube, and it can be watched in the video below.

The Hyundai Venue facelift gets a new front fascia that comprises of a redesigned and more squarish front grille. Also, the upper console of the vertically-split headlamps has been revised, while the main assembly remains unchanged. The front bumper is an all-new unit. Around the sides, a new design for the alloy wheels is used on the Venue facelift. The bumper on the rear face is a reprofiled one, and the boot lid now houses connected tail lamps.

On the inside, the changes include a new dual-tone theme for the interior, along with an all-digital instrument console. The addition of diving modes and reclining rear seats are a part of the updates for the facelifted model. The infotainment unit is updated with more languages and connectivity features this time.

Talking of powertrain choices, the Venue will continue to spoil the buyers with three engine options - 1.0L turbo-petrol, 1.2L NA petrol, and 1.5L diesel engine. The compact SUV is available with multiple gearbox options - 5-speed MT, 6-speed MT, 6-speed iMT, and 7-speed DCT. This time around, an addition of a 6-speed AT for the oil burner is also expected.