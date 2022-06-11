हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Auto

Upcoming 2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift spotted ahead of launch in Titan Grey paint scheme

In a new spotting at a dealer stockyard, the Hyundai Venue facelift shows off its new Titan Grey paint scheme. The compact SUV will launch on June 16 in our market.

2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift
2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift

The Hyundai Venue once ruled the roost. However, the ageing design of the SUV only helped the new player take the top spot. Now, the South Korean compact SUV is ready to hit the Indian market with a mid-life design update. It is slated to officially go on sale by June 16. While the company has already revealed the upcoming Hyundai Venue facelift digitally, the updated model has started reaching the dealerships. Recently, an example was snapped at a dealer’s yard in a new Titan Grey paint scheme.

The 2022 Hyundai Venue will go on sale in a total of 5 variants and 7 colour schemes. The variant line-up will comprise E, S, S+/S(O), SX, and SX(O) trims. Talking of colour options, there will be a dual-tone paint scheme – Fiery Red with a black roof. Alongside, single-tone colour options will include – Typhoon Silver, Phantom Black, Polar White, Denim Blue, Fiery Red, and Titan Grey.

The new Hyundai Venue will feature an updated design with a host of changes. However, the bodyshell for the compact SUV remains the same. It will now feature a larger and more squarish radiator grille, which will merge into turn indicators. The vertically-split headlamp setup will also be carried over, but the front bumper will be an all-new unit. Over to the sides, the addition of redesigned alloy wheels remains the only change on the facelifted iteration of the compact SUV.

Also read - Top 5 compact SUVs to buy in India - Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue & more

Step towards the rear facet, and the Hyundai Venue facelift portrays distinctiveness over the model it replaces. The taillamps are all-LED units and connected via a light bar. Moreover, the bumper is a reprofiled unit, which gets black treatment to break the visual bulk. Also, the facelifted model features sharper lines to have a stronger presence than the outgoing version. This time around, the Venue will also come with an all-digital instrument console, 2-step adjustability for recline angle, and three driving modes – Eco, Normal, and Sport.

