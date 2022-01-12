2022 Jeep Renegade unveiled in Brazil ahead of launch, details here

Jeep Renegade facelift has been unveiled after being in the testing phase for almost a year. However, this revelation has not come from the makers but through a leaked video. This unexpected revelation forced Jeep Brazil to reveal this crossover SUV with a set of photos. For Indians, it is essential to know that this car is only for South Americans.

Now coming to the changes, the first change staring you in the face is a narrower grill compared to the present model. It also gets turn signals, and DRLs integrated with the headlights. They have updated rectangular fog lamps when you move a little lower on the front. All of this combines to give a wholly upgraded look to the 2022 Jeep Renegade Facelift.

The rear end also features new LED taillight graphics, narrower lights with an updated bumper and an enlarged faux skid plate. The facelift also gets an updated cabin as per the new leaked videos. Conversely, the dashboard layout remains the same as the present model, though the steering wheel is redesigned, seemingly inspired by the Jeep Compass.

The instrument cluster is updated with a 7-inch fully digital screen and an 8.4-inch infotainment screen. However, there is no clarity about the software updates yet.

The details of the engine are still under a hood, but as per reports, it can get diesel-powered in Brazil. The chances are that it will have the new 1.3-litre Turboflex T270 engine working with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a front-wheel-drive in its base model. It is supposed to generate 185hp; the information about the torque is not known yet.

The 2022 Jeep Renegade facelift can hit the markets late in January or February. The questions about its launch in India have not been answered yet, but chances are the Indian market will have it by 2023. If launched in India, it will have cars like Audi Q2 and Volkswagen Tiguan as its rival.

