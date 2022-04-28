2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300 launched in India at Rs 3.37 lakh, gets new colours

Kawasaki has launched the 2022 Ninja 300 motorcycle in India. The new bike bears a price tag of Rs 3.37 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model of the bike has a slightly higher price range compared to the older 2021 model, which was priced at Rs 3.18 lakh (ex-showroom). It is to be noted that the company has commenced bookings for the bike, with deliveries to begin in the next few weeks.

The updated 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300 has minor appearance-based changes. It gets new graphics and a new paint scheme. There are three colour options available in the new model, namely Ebony, Lime Green and Candy Lime Green. Apart from that, most other parts of the motorcycle remain the same.

Similarly, the bike's powertrain remains unaffected; it is powered by a BS-6 compliant 296 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine. The engine works with a 6-speed gearbox churning out 38.4 bhp of power and 27 Nm of max torque.

On the same note, the features of the bike remain the same with a semi-digital clutch, twin-pod halogen headlight, semi-digital instrument cluster, dual-channel ABS and an assist and slipper clutch mechanism.

The 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300 will be competing in the mid-level sports bike segment. In the segment, the bike will stand against competitors like TVS Apache RR310 and KTM RC 390.