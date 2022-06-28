India Kawasaki Motors Pvt. Ltd. (IKM) has launched the 2022 Versys 650 in the Indian market at a price tag of Rs 7.36 lakh, ex-showroom. The adventure tourer is now available in two new paint schemes - Candy Lime Green and Metallic Phantom Silver. Alongside, the motorcycle also gets a slew of other changes. For the first time ever, it now gets the Kawasaki Traction Control System, smartphone connectivity, sharper front cowl styling, and an adjustable windshield. Also, Kawasaki has confirmed that the deliveries of the updated Versys 650 will begin by next month.

The 2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 comes with a liquid-cooled, DOHC, 8-valve 649cc parallel-twin engine, which creates strong low-mid range torque and facilitates smooth power delivery. For the first time, a Versys 650 model is equipped with Kawasaki’s advanced traction control system that allows for enhanced sport riding performance and greater rider confidence. Two modes allow riders to adjust the system’s settings to suit the riding conditions and rider’s preference

A new 4.3” full-colour all-digital TFT (thin-film transistor) instrument meter adorns the cockpit of the Versys 650 for the model year 2023, giving the rider a high level of visibility during both day and night. The high-grade full-colour display features TFT technology, a selectable background colour is offered (black or white) and the screen brightness automatically adjusts to suit available light. A wide variety of display functions are available and include a digital speedometer, digital bar-style tachometer, gear position indicator, shift lamp, fuel gauge, odometer, dual trip meters, current and average fuel consumption, remaining range, average speed, total time, coolant temperature, external air temperature, clock, battery voltage, Kawasaki service reminder, oil change reminder, and an Economical Riding Indicator. A Bluetooth® chip allows for connection to a compatible smartphone device and RIDEOLOGY

Accompanying the redesigned upper cowl is a new windshield, offering increased wind protection and adding to the rider’s comfort, making the Versys 650 a highly capable touring partner. The stylish windshield features four positions for three inches of total adjustability, ranging from a sporty lower height to a taller wind protection height, to suit the rider's preference. The four positions can be conveniently adjusted by hand using a release button below the TFT screen.

Unique long-travel, high-tech suspension coupled with a comfortable riding position is critical to the multi-role mission of the Versys 650. Combine these qualities with a small, light and narrow frame and you have one of the most versatile bikes in Kawasaki’s motorcycle line-up.

In the front, the adjustable Showa fork increases rider confidence and comfort in all situations.

It splits the damping and spring functions into separate fork tubes, giving the rider adjustability while the single spring also helps reduce weight. Longer outer fork tubes help to improve rigidity and provide the ultimate combination of light handling and supreme comfort. At the rear, a Showa shock allows riders to quickly make preload adjustments via the remote-mounted adjuster. This can compensate for cargo or passenger weight or be tuned to the rider’s preference.

The linear action ABS brake system comes as standard equipment and offers excellent performance and enhanced rider confidence in adverse conditions.

A full range of Kawasaki Genuine Accessories is available at authorized Kawasaki dealers, allowing riders to further enhance the Versys 650 to better suit their preferences. Options for the Versys 650 include a new USB outlet with dual covers for high water resistance, engine guards, a tank pad, a windshield kit that is lower for better wind resistance, a LED auxiliary light set, hand covers, a meter cover, a GPS navigation bracket, oil filler caps, hard saddlebag sets and top case sets with fitting kits