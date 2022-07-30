Mahindra Scorpio-N entered the Indian market on June 27, 2022, generating a lot of attention both before and after the launch. The SUV may be included among the most popular models from the domestic carmaker as of its inception. But up until this point, there were no figures to demonstrate how enthusiastic consumers were about the SUV. To change that, the automaker has opened the bookings for the Mahindra Scorpio-N today with a token amount of Rs 25,000. The ladder-on-frame SUV is currently in its third generation and has a long history to uphold. The carmaker has made the decision to charge for it in order to preserve that legacy and draw customers. The base Scorpio-N variant costs Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom), and the top-tier Scorpio-N variant costs Rs 21.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

Regarding the appearance, the SUV maintains its big size and commanding road presence thanks to vertical grilles and the new twin-peaks Mahindra emblem on the front fascia. Additionally, it has dynamic turn indicators and dual-barrel arrangement projector headlights, which are part of the automaker's new design language. Additionally, it incorporates fog lamps housed in C-shaped LED DRLs. It also features power lines on the hood, which enhances the SUV's appearance.

In India, there will be five different Mahindra Scorpio-N models to choose from: the Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8 L. There will be a diesel engine in each of the aforementioned variations. Similar to this, every variant—aside from the Z6 variant—will be offered with a gasoline engine.

There are two alternative engine choices for the Mahindra Scorpio-N: a 2.0L mStallion turbo-petrol and a 2.2L mHawk diesel. The former is tuned to produce 203 PS, whereas the latter has a peak power output of 175 PS. There are two 6-speed transmission options: a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed AT. The Scorpio-N also offers a 4x4 drivetrain.