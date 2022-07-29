2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N was launched in the Indian market on June 27, creating a lot of buzz before and after the launch. Right after the launch, the SUV can be added to the list of one the most loved vehicles from the homegrown automaker. However, until now, there were no numbers to prove the enthusiasm of buyers towards the SUV. Since at the time of the launch, the Indian automaker did not announce the commencement of bookings and scheduled it to open from tomorrow (30 July) for the buyers of the new SUV. If you are also one of the consumers waiting to buy the SUV, here is all you need to know about the new SUV before the bookings start:

The ladder on the frame SUV is now in its third generation and has a legacy behind it to carry forward. To carry that legacy forward, the automaker has decided to put a price on it to attract buyers. To be specific, the Scorpio-N's base variant has a price of Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom), going up to Rs 21.45 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top variant of the car.

Mahindra Scorpio-N: Design

The retains its big size and imposing road presence with the front fascia featuring vertical grills complemented by the new twin-peaks Mahindra logo. Moreover, it features the new design language of the automaker dual-barrel setup projector headlamps with dynamic turn indicators. Moreover, it has C-shaped LED DRLs housing the fog lamps. In addition, it also gets power lines on the bonnet, adding to the SUV's persona.

Mahindra Scorpio-N: Variants

The Mahindra Scorpio-N will be available in the Indian market in five variants, namely Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8 L. All of the aforementioned variants will have a diesel engine. Similarly, all the variants will be available with a petrol engine except the Z6 variant.

Mahindra Scorpio-N: Features

The new Scorpio-N is loaded with a myriad of features like an electric sunroof, cruise control, dual-zone climate control, a large touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and connected features to make the upgrades apparent.

The Mahindra Scorpio-N has two different powertrain options: a 2.0L mStallion turbo-petrol and a 2.2L mHawk diesel. While the latter produces a peak power output of 175 PS, the former is tuned to produce 203 PS. Both a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed AT are available as transmissions. The 4x4 drivetrain gives those who are willing to explore uncharted territory the option of settling down.