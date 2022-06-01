हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N imagined as a Getaway pickup truck, looks genuine

This rendering of the forthcoming 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N pickup truck showcases it in its full glory. Looks like a more-affordable and worthy rival to the Toyota Hilux and Isuzu D-Max V-Cross.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N imagined as a Getaway pickup truck, looks genuine

The craze for pickup trucks in the Indian market is not high enough to induce a lot of confidence in the carmakers to test the waters here. However, the Toyota Hilux’s entry makes the enthusiasts feel at home. Now, since the all-new 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N has been revealed digitally, patrons are anticipating the arrival of the new-gen Mahindra Scorpio-N Getaway as well. For obvious reasons, the pickup truck rendition of the Scorpio will be more affordable than the likes of the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross and Toyota Hilux. Today, we have a digital rendering of the Mahindra Scorpio-N Getway, revealing what exactly it will look like.

From the front end, it is unmistakably the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N. The designer has not changed anything on the front face, and it continues to look brute. Until the b-pillar, things look the same. After the C-pillar, the roofline is chopped-off to give the truck a bed, and a chunky roll bar is placed to give it some extra butchness. Moreover, a set of aftermarket rims, shod with AT tyres are also added here. For masculine appeal, the roll bar also gets multiple auxiliary lamps.

Also read - Alert vehicle buyers! Cars, two-wheelers to become expensive from today: Check increased insurance premium here

On the whole, this rendering from SRK Designs gives a neat idea of what the new Scorpio-N Getaway pickup truck could look like. Sadly, Mahindra hasn’t confirmed anything about its arrival yet. As for the Scorpio-N, it is slated to be unveiled officially on June 27. The SUV in the all-new rendition gets a new chassis, completely-new bodyshell, and fresh interior.

The feature list on the Scorpio-N will be long enough to put a host of new-age SUVs to shame. It will come with the option of a large sunroof, 360-degree parking camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, 6 airbags, driving modes, low-range transfer case, digital instrument console and more. Under the hood, the Scorpio-N will have either a 2.0L mStallion turbo-petrol motor or a 2.2L mHawk diesel engine. Transmission options will include a 6-speed AT and a 6-speed MT.

