2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N imagined as a Getaway pickup truck, looks genuine

The craze for pickup trucks in the Indian market is not high enough to induce a lot of confidence in the carmakers to test the waters here. However, the Toyota Hilux’s entry makes the enthusiasts feel at home. Now, since the all-new 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N has been revealed digitally, patrons are anticipating the arrival of the new-gen Mahindra Scorpio-N Getaway as well. For obvious reasons, the pickup truck rendition of the Scorpio will be more affordable than the likes of the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross and Toyota Hilux. Today, we have a digital rendering of the Mahindra Scorpio-N Getway, revealing what exactly it will look like.

From the front end, it is unmistakably the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N. The designer has not changed anything on the front face, and it continues to look brute. Until the b-pillar, things look the same. After the C-pillar, the roofline is chopped-off to give the truck a bed, and a chunky roll bar is placed to give it some extra butchness. Moreover, a set of aftermarket rims, shod with AT tyres are also added here. For masculine appeal, the roll bar also gets multiple auxiliary lamps.

On the whole, this rendering from SRK Designs gives a neat idea of what the new Scorpio-N Getaway pickup truck could look like. Sadly, Mahindra hasn’t confirmed anything about its arrival yet. As for the Scorpio-N, it is slated to be unveiled officially on June 27. The SUV in the all-new rendition gets a new chassis, completely-new bodyshell, and fresh interior.

The feature list on the Scorpio-N will be long enough to put a host of new-age SUVs to shame. It will come with the option of a large sunroof, 360-degree parking camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, 6 airbags, driving modes, low-range transfer case, digital instrument console and more. Under the hood, the Scorpio-N will have either a 2.0L mStallion turbo-petrol motor or a 2.2L mHawk diesel engine. Transmission options will include a 6-speed AT and a 6-speed MT.