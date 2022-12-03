2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N, XUV700 RECALLED, 19,184 units plagued with THIS issue

A notice on Mahindra’s website confirms that the automaker has announced a recall for the XUV700 and newly-launched Scorpio-N. The company is foreseeing a defective rubber bellow in the bell housing of cars that were assembled between July 1 and November 11. As per the notification, around 19,000 modes are affected and owners of the same have been reached out for inspection. A sorting process error is the cause of the recall, the brand reveals. The error happened at the supplier’s manufacturing unit, which led to incorrect dimensional clearance of the rubber bellow. Thankfully, the company is ensuring that dealerships are connecting to owners individually to conduct a smooth inspection-rectification process.

"Keeping with the company's stringent quality standards and exercising abundant caution, Mahindra has proactively engaged in this limited inspection and subsequent rectification, free of cost," it added.

Also, Mahindra & Mahindra posted a 56 per cent rise in domestic passenger vehicle sales at 30,392 units in November. M&M President, Automotive Division Veejay Nakra said the growth in November sales was on the back of robust demand across the company's product portfolio. "The supply chain situation continues to be dynamic due to continuing international disruptions. We are keeping a close watch and are taking appropriate steps," he added

Utility vehicle sales were at 30,238 units as against 19,384 units in the year-ago month, up 56 per cent. Sales of cars and vans were higher at 154 units as compared to 74 units in the same month last year. M&M said its total commercial vehicle sales were at 19,591 units last month. Total tractor sales grew 10 per cent at 30,528 units as against 27,681 units in the year-ago month, the company added. Domestic tractor sales were at 29,180 units as compared to 26,094 units in November last year, a growth of 12 per cent. However, exports were down 15 per cent at 1,348 units as against 1,587 units in the same month last year.

