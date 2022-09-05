The Indian market has a big belly for SUVs, and the compact SUV space is proving it mettle in terms of big sales numbers. The recent introduction in this space from the country’s largest carmaker - 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza, is also the highest-selling SUV in the Indian market. The 2022 Brezza recorded sales of 15,193 units for the month of August 2022. Also, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza posted a YoY hike of 18 per cent, as the model found 12,906 units in the Indian market in the corresponding month last year. The Brezza outperformed the Nexon, which held the spot for a long duration.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza outperformed the Nexon with just 108 units, as the latter recorded sales of 15,085 units last month. The updated 2022 Brezza was launched in the country on June 30, and in just 2 months from launch, the compact SUV has made its way to snatch the title from the Nexon, which is quite a growth. The updated model of the Brezza features revised styling with a boxy silhouette that is very reminiscent of a British SUV.

The SUV remains one of the nicest-looking models in its segment with a respectable road presence. In terms of features, it now gets a larger 9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, wireless phone charger, cruise control, 360-degree camera, and head-up display. The Brezza manages to have a superior feature list than most of its rivals, and the SUV is now sold with an electric sunroof as well.

Under the hood, a 1.5L, 4-cylinder, naturally-aspirated power plant does duties on the Brezza. It is capable of pushing out 103 bhp and 137 Nm of max output. Transmission options include a 5-speed MT and a 6-speed AT. Moreover, the engine comes fixed with a mild-hybrid system and boasts a claimed mileage of 20.15 kmpl for manual trims and 19.80 kmpl for automatic variants.