2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift to get 360-degree camera, segment-first HUD

India’s largest automaker - Maruti Suzuki - is currently preparing to launch one of its most important launches of the year - the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift. The updated avatar of the compact SUV will launch in India on June 30, and the company recently started accepting the bookings for the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza against a sum of Rs 11,000. The Indo-Japanese brand has now revealed that the new Brezza will get segment-first Head Up Display (HUD) and also a 360 degree camera as a feature. Maruti Suzuki debuted the HUD and 360 degree camera with the new Baleno, which was launched recently in India.

This feature on the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza will allow customers to drive without having to take their eyes off the road by conveniently displaying vital information like speed, RPM, fuel economy, energy flow, among other pertinent notifications. Apart from the HUD, the feature list will be beefed with the addition of equipment like an electric sunroof, a larger touchscreen infotainment unit, among other things.

The updated Maruti Suzuki Brezza will feature revised styling for the front end, along with a new DLO for the sides. Furthermore, a set of new alloy wheels and revamped rear fascia will be seen. The new model will come with a new 6-speed automatic gearbox paired to the 1.5L NA petrol engine. There will be no diesel engine option, however recent spy shots indicate a CNG variant in making.

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Maruti Suzuki Brezza took the Indian market by storm with its launch in 2016. Since then, it has ruled the market and started a new trend of compact SUVs in the country. With over 7.5L units sold in just 6 years, Brezza commands a strong market share in the compact SUV segment in the country. Today we are happy to share that we will be introducing the most-awaited compact SUV in an all-new avatar.”

He further added, “The All-New Brezza, with new age tech features, commanding driving stance, and muscular and aggressive looks, is ready to disrupt the market. Matching the changing aspirations of young Indians, who want a vehicle that reflects their personalities, All-New Hot and Techy Brezza is a stylishly tech-enabled compact SUV that will surpass the expectations of our evolved customers. We are confident that the All-New Hot and Techy Brezza too will rule Indian roads and win over the hearts of Indian customers.”

