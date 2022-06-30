The new Maruti Suzuki Brezza is launched in the country. With the updates, it is expected to gain back its market share. However, in comparison to the year 2016, when the compact SUV was launched for the first time in the country, the market dynamics have certainly changed. Competitors of the Brezza have evolved as well. Now in 2022, the Tata Nexon takes the spot on the sales tally as the best-selling compact SUV in the country. Therefore, we decided to check and tell you how the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza fares against its strongest rivals. Read on to find out the answer.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata Nexon - Dimensions

The new Maruti Suzuki Brezza is as long and as wide as the model it replaces. However, it is now 45 mm taller than the outgoing model. To be precise, it is 3,995 mm long, 1,790 mm wide, and 1,685 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2,500 mm.

The Tata Nexon, on the other hand, is 3,994 mm long, 1,811 mm wide, and 1,607 mm tall. The Nexon has a wheelbase of 2,498 mm. Talking of the wheel size, both of these compact SUVs ride on a set of 16-inch wheels.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata Nexon - Engine & gearbox

The Brezza comes exclusively with a 1.5L NA petrol motor. It features a 48V mild-hybrid technology, it boasts a peak power output of 105 PS and 136 Nm. Transmission options include a 6-speed AT and 5-speed MT. The former also comes with steering-mounted paddle shifters.

The Nexon can be bought with either a 1.2L turbo-petrol motor or a 1.5L oil burner, putting out 120 PS/170 Nm and 110 PS/260 Nm, respectively. Both of these engines can be paired to either a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed MT.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata Nexon - Features

While both of these SUVs come with long feature lists, the Brezza takes the charge here. It offers 360-degree camera, 6 airbags, head-up display, wireless phone charger, and steering-mounted paddle shifters. The Nexon, however, is available with ventilated front seats, air purifier, and more. Other creature comforts remain common on both models.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata Nexon - Price

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is priced from Rs 7.99 lakh, ex-showroom. It comes in a total of 10 variants, wherein the range-topper is priced at Rs 13.96 lakh, ex-showroom.

As for the Tata Nexon, the compact SUV range starts from Rs 7.55 lakh, ex-showroom. The range-topping variant of the Nexon is priced at Rs 13.90 lakh, ex-showroom.