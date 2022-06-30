NewsAuto
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza launched in India at Rs 7.99 lakh - Deets here

Maruti Suzuki has today launched the new Brezza in our market with prices starting from Rs 7.99 lakh. The compact SUV now comes with an electric sunroof.

Jun 30, 2022
  • New Maruti Suzuki Brezza gets a 6-speed AT
  • Priced from Rs 7.99 lakh, it tops out at Rs 13.96 lakh
  • New Brezza is taller than the outgoing model by 45 mm

Another day, another SUV. Today (June 30), Maruti Suzuki has launched the new Brezza in our market at a starting price of Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The compact SUV continues to rival its outgoing set of rivals but with an all-new design, platform, interior, and updated powertrain. The new Maruti Suzuki Brezza also becomes the first product of the country’s largest carmaker to come with an electric sunroof. Well, Maruti Suzuki is trying to take the charge of the sub-4m compact SUV, which was once ruled by the Brezza.

Maruti Suzuki has updated the design of the SUV with a rather slim grille and slender-looking headlamps. The latter incorporates aggressive-looking LED DRLs as well. Around the sides, new dual-tone alloy wheels look refreshing, while the large DLO adds some presence to the Brezza facelift. A look at the rear is enough to distinguish it from the outgoing model since it now sports a pair of slim tail lamps. On the whole, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza looks impressive and could give the competition a tough fight.

Over to the interior, the new dashboard layout is a prominent change. Apart from it, the feature list revision makes the Brezza’s interior a delightful place to be in. The compact SUV now comes with a head-up display, auto-dimming IRVM, 9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, 360-degree parking camera, electric sunroof, revised instrument console, connected car features and more.

Under the hood, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift gets a 1.5L, 4-cylinder, naturally aspirated power plant that churns out 103 bhp and 136 Nm of rated output. Also, Maruti Suzuki has replaced the ancient 4-speed AT with a 6-speed torque converter automatic this time. Nevertheless, manual variants continue with the 5-speed MT.

