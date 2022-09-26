New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Launch LIVE Blog India: Price, Mileage, Features, Variants and more. The new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will be launched in India today (September 26) and will compete in the mid-size hybrid SUV, becoming India's largest carmaker's flagship SUV, to be sold through the NEXA range of premium dealerships. The SUV is one of the most hotly anticipated launch of 2022 and has been co-developed with the Toyota under the Suzuki-Toyota global partnership. While Toyota has partially launched the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Maruti Suzuki will fully reveal the pricing of the 2022 Grand Vitara in India today. Here's our New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara LIVE launch blog:

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara - Design

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will draw inspiration from the recently unveiled Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The overall stance of the Grand Vitara remains very SUV-ish and is the best looking SUV from Maruti Suzuki till date. It's a mid-size SUV with dimensions similar to the rivals and gets body cladding for beefy look, 17-inch alloys among other prominent features.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara - Features

The equipment list on the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will be a long one. It is likely to come with a panoramic sunroof, HUD, 360-degree parking camera, 9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit and more. In fact, the safety kit on the Grand Vitara will include 6 airbags, traction control, hill hold assist and more. Creature comforts like climate control, power windows, cruise control, and ambient lighting will be part of the package.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara - Engine

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is going to be the company’s first-ever strong hybrid product in the Indian market. It will use the Atkinson cycle motor displacing 1.5L and the engine will be paired to an electric motor to develop a combined output of 115 PS. Also, a 105 PS 1.5L NA petrol motor will be available on the lower trims. The hybrid variants will also be available with the option of an AWD layout. While the mild-hybrid unit gets MT and AT options, the strong hybrid gets eCVT gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara - Expected Price

Going by Maruti Suzuki’s tradition of smartly pricing their offerings, the forthcoming C-segment from the country’s largest automaker can be expected to start from Rs 9.50 lakh, ex-showroom. The top-spec strong hybrid variant could top out around Rs 17 lakh. The strong hybrid variants will mimic the pricing of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, which was launched earlier in India.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara - Rivals

Well, it is safe to assume that the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Hector, Mahindra XUV700, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Jeep Compass and like in the Indian market. However, the closest competitor would be the 2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder on which the SUV is based.