Cyrus Mistry accident impact: Govt to make seat belt alarm mandatory in cars

Since former Tata Sons' CEO Cyrus Mistry's death in a car crash, road safety has turned into one of the most important areas to look into for the Indian government. Government has been taking preventive measures since Mistry's death, as earlier the Ministry of Roads, Transport and Highways (MoRTH) announced to make wearing of seat belts necessary, failing which the car owners will have to bear the fine of Rs 1,000. Over a 100 people were challaned as Delhi police organised a special drive on the Barakhamba road, near Connaught place. Now, the government is likely to make seat belt alarms mandatory in cars to make people wear front and rear seat belts.

Audio-Video warning if seat belt is not worn

Seat belt alarm will be mandatory in M ​​and N category vehicles, and vehicles will have audio-video warning if seat belts are not worn. Along with this, over speed alarm will become mandatory too. Further following measures will also be taken:

- Manual over ride for central lock

- Child lock will not be allowed in M1 category vehicles

- Ministry of Transport issued draft notification

Suggestions and objections sought by October 5

- Government is planning to make seal belt mandatory for all front facing seats soon.

3 level alarm to alert riders if travelling without seat belts

- Video warning when the engine of the car is started

- Audio video when driving without belt

- Alarm will continue to ring even if someone opens the belt during the journey

Special arrangement to stop gambling

- It will be mandatory for the seat belt to be stretched by at least 10 mm

- This will prevent many types of products protecting from warning in the lock

- Car and ride will be much safer

Reverse alarm will be mandatory

- Reverse alarm will be mandatory in all M, N category trains

What is M, N category?

- All vehicles with at least 4 wheels

- used for transport or freight

- It will include everything from basic to high end vehicles

- All seats should be facing forward