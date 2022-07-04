2022 Suzuki Hayabusa superbike updated, now gets 21 colour options

Suzuki Motor, the Japanese two-wheeler giant has unveiled the 2022 Hayabusa with mild updates in the form of new colour schemes. The legendary superbike recently received an update in the form of all-new third generation model and now gets additional colour options. The famed motorcycle currently gets three paint choices -Thunder Gray Metallic/ Candy Darling Red, Glass Sparkle Black/ Matte Black Metallic No.2 and Brilliant White/Pearl Bigger Blue as standard.

The bike manufacturer has now added 18 new colour options, taking the total shades to 21, giving a wide choice to the buyers. While the previous colour options are sold as standard shades, the new ones can be had only as a special order and are called Colors Order Plan.

Under the new scheme, the customers can choose a different combination of body colours and wheel colours, allowing the buyers to choose whatever listed colourway as a base paint instead of the black painted wheels in the regular motorcycle. However, these are not free options and the customers will have to pay 55,000 JPY (around Rs 32,000) over the standard price of the Hayabusa in the Japanese market.

As for the third-gen Hayabusa, it got multiple electronic aids like six-axis IMU system, ride-by-wire throttle, traction control, anti-lift control, cornering ABS system, wheelie control, quickshifter, hill assist, launch control, ride modes and more. It continues to be powered by 1,340 cc inline four-cylinder liquid-cooled four-stroke DOHC fuel-injected engine.

Design wise, the new Suzuki Hayabusa gets full LED headlights and LED taillights, redesigned instrument console with a new TFT display, a tall windscreen, aerodynamic body, among others.

