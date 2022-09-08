2022 TVS Apache RTR 160, RTR 180 launched in India, price starts from Rs 1.17 lakh

TVS Motor Company has launched the all-new 2022 TVS Apache RTR 180 and TVS Apache RTR 160 motorcycles in India today. The updated motorcycles now come packaged with new styling and feature updates. Furthermore, the models have been subjected to power increase coupled with a weight reduction of 2 kgs in Apache RTR 160 and 1 kg in Apache RTR 180 for a better power-to-weight ratio for both motorcycles.

The 2022 TVS Apache RTR 180 and TVS Apache RTR 160 motorcycles now offer multiple first-in-segment features & technology to the customers, starting from Fuel injection, ABS, Dual Channel ABS, and Slipper Clutch to the most recent SmartXonnectTM, Ride Modes, LED Headlamp. The 2022 TVS Apache RTR 160 and TVS Apache RTR 180 will come equipped with an advanced Bluetooth-enabled fully digital instrument cluster and SmartXonnectTM technology with Voice Assist.

As a segment first, these motorcycles get three ride modes, namely - Rain, Urban, and Sport, showcasing their adaptability to different conditions. These motorcycles also get an X-ring chain, wider 120mm rear tyre, gear position indicator with shift assist, and TVS Connect App with new a UI/UX.

The 2022 TVS Apache RTR 160 gets a 159.7 cc Air-cooled engine producing 16.04 PS of power and a peak torque of 13.85 Nm, working with a 5-speed gearbox. While the 2022 TVS Apache RTR 180 is powered by a 177.4 cc oil-cooled engine churning out 17 PS of power and 15 Nm torque, working with a 5-speed gearbox. The 2022 TVS Apache RTR 180 series is available in 2 colours, namely Gloss Black and Pearl White; while the 2022 TVS Apache RTR 160 series is available in 5 colours, namely Gloss Black, Pearl White, Racing Red, Matte Blue, and T-Grey.

Commenting on the launch, Mr Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium, TVS Motor Company, said, “The TVS Apache series has been built on the racing heritage of TVS Racing to bring superior products into the market that connect with our customers and racing enthusiasts. The introduction of the 2022 range of TVS Apache RTR 160 and TVS Apache RTR 180 is a testament to our commitment towards delighting the Apache community and loyalists globally with a true racing experience. These motorcycles will continue their legacy of offering class-leading race technologies to transform performance biking and further strengthening our premiumisation journey.”