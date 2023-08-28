Start talking about faired motorcycles and the Hero Karizma strikes the mind with nostalgia. Well, the nameplate is now ready to hit the Indian market again. The world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer will be launching the Hero Karizma XMR tomorrow. The company will be launching it as its flagship motorcycle. However, the Karizma is expected to hit the chords right to let the Indians gather back a tonne of memories of this motorcycle. However, exact details about the new Karizma XMR will be revealed tomorrow. For the time being, here’s everything that we know about it so far.

Hero Karizma XMR: Design

The design will be fresh and sporty. As of now, only the side profile of the motorcycle is leaked in a picture, which reveals its full-fairing design, with upswept headlamps. Also, it gets a high-set tail setup, which hints at a more committed riding position than earlier Karizmas. Also, the clip on-style handlebars will further aid the aggressive rider’s triangle. The alloy wheels are also new, and this design has not been seen on other Hero motorcycles. On the whole, it has quite an exciting profile. The fuel tank is finished in dual-tone paint scheme, while the stubby muffler gets a silver heat shield.

Hero Karizma XMR: Specs

As can be seen in the images, the motorcycle gets ABS rings for both brake rotors. It is expected to be the company’s only motorcycle to come with dual-channel ABS, which might be offered as standard fitment across the range. Moreover, the XMR could sport a 250cc single-cylinder engine with a 4-valve setup. Expect the power output to be around 30 PS. A 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch could possibly be offered on the XMR. It gets a box-section swingarm with a monoshock at the rear and right-side-up telescopic front forks.

Also Read - 2023 Honda Hornet 2.0 Launched In India At Rs 1.39 Lakh: Design, Specs, Features, Price

Hero Karizma XMR: Price & Rivals

No doubt, Hero Karizma XMR will be priced to cut down the competition from the Yamaha R15 V4 and Suzuki Gixxer SF 250, in terms of pricing at least. The motorcycle could have a starting price of Rs 1.80 lakh, ex-showroom.