2023 Honda Hornet 2.0 Launched In India At Rs 1.39 Lakh: Design, Specs, Features, Price

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the OBD2 compliant 2023 Hornet 2.0. The updated Hornet 2.0 OBD2 is priced at Rs. 1.39 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The updated model now boasts new graphics as for the changes that it adopts in terms of design. Also, the forward leaning aerodynamic styling & bulky fuel tank are retained for a muscular road presence. The styling is enhanced by an all-LED lighting system (LED headlamp, LED winkers & X-Shaped LED tail lamp) and sporty split seat, along with key on tank placement. The Hornet 2.0’s uses ten-spoke alloy wheel design and aluminum finished foot pegs, adding to the overall style quotient.

At the heart of the new 2023 Hornet 2.0 lies a powerful 184.40 cc, 4-stroke, single-cylinder BSVI OBD2 compliant PGM-FI engine that churns out 12.70 kW of power and 15.9 Nm of peak torque. The OBD2 Hornet 2.0 uses multiple sensors and monitors components that can affect emission performance. If any malfunction is detected, it even illuminates a warning light on the vehicle’s instrument panel.

The updated 2023 Hornet 2.0 sports a new assist and slipper clutch which eases upshifts & manages rear wheel lock-up on hard down shifts while deceleration. The Hornet 2.0 gets Golden Up-side Down (USD) front fork – a first in the sub-200cc motorcycle segment.



The advanced Fully Digital liquid crystal instrument panel displays information like Speedometer, Odometer, Tachometer, Battery Voltmeter, Twin Trip Meters, Gear Position Indicator, Service Due Indicator and a Clock. It also comes with customizable brightness (can be adjusted manually up to 5 levels as per convenience) for better visibility at day/night.

The new Hornet 2.0 is equipped with Dual, Petal Disc Brakes with a single-channel ABS. The mono shock rear suspension helps in maintaining the center of gravity, thus providing supreme stability while cornering and an excellent riding experience.

With a stress-free riding posture, it offers a perfect balance betweenhigh performance and comfortable riding experience. The Hornet 2.0’swider tubeless tyres (110mm front and 140mm rear) boost rider confidence while the engine-stop switch, hazard lights, side stand indicator and sealed chain enhance the convenience factor.