2023 Honda City Facelift Snapped At Dealership Ahead Of Launch, To Get ADAS

SUVs are ruling the roost, but sedans are still the preferred choice of cars for a selected few. In the C-segment space, Honda City takes the top position with its high sales. It is now ready to launch in a facelifted avatar on March 2, along with the official price announcement. The updated model will certainly feature a slew of changes on the outside and under the bonnet. The 2023 Honda City facelift has started reaching the dealership, and we recently came across a walkaround video of the sedan on YouTube, uploaded by The Car Show. In the video, the facelifted City is revealed without any camo whatsoever.

The City remains unchanged for a large part. Some substantial changes are made to its exterior to add a sense of fresh air to its design. It may certainly boast of increased appeal with changes like the new front bumper, which now sports a splitter around the lower portions. There are new fog lamp housings now, and the grille gets a larger mesh with a slightly slimmer chrome slat. Headlamps remain untouched by the designers, but the front fascia manages to look neat on the facelifted City.

The rear facet gets a lip spoiler and tail lamps are now smoked out for a sportier theme. Also, the lower portion of the bumper gets a splitter-like treatment to ensure cohesion with changes on other sides. However, sideways, it remains identical to the outgoing model. Of course, we are disappointed, as Honda could at least add new, larger, and more stylish alloy wheels. Similarly, there are no visual changes to the cabin. But wait, it now comes with the Honda Sensing suite like its hybrid counterpart.

Under the bonnet is the same 1.5L NA petrol motor, which can be coupled to either a 6-speed MT or a CVT. This time around, it will be offered with RDE and E20 compliances. The diesel power plant is ditched for now, while the strong hybrid powertrain will make its way to lower trims with the arrival of the City facelift. The price announcement for the car will happen on March 2. It will rival the likes of VW Virtus, Skoda Slavia, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, and the upcoming 2023 Hyundai Verna.