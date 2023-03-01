2023 Honda City To Launch In India Tomorrow: Check Expected Price, Mileage

India’s favourite c-segment sedan - Honda City, is ready to launch with a couple of tweaks to its exterior, interior, and powertrains. When exactly will this happen? Tomorrow! The 2023 Honda City Facelift is confirmed to launch in India on March 2. The sedan is currently the highest-selling model in its segment, and with these changes, it is expected to clock more units on the monthly sales tally. The revised model will also be seeing changes in the variant line-up, and the new announcement of new prices is likely to make the City nameplate more accessible. It is expected to start from around Rs 10 lakh, ex-showroom.

With the arrival of the facelift, Honda City will bring along a new V variant for the strong-hybrid version. Moreover, the oil burner will be skipped this time. Hence, the Honda City facelift will be offered as a petrol-only model but in two configurations - 1.5L NA petrol and 1.5L Atkinson cycle strong-hybrid. While the latter will come with an eCVT, the former will get two choices - 6-speed MT and CVT. Also, the City will be RDE-compliant. Expect the mileage to remain unchanged at 18.3 kmpl for the NA petrol motor.

Pictures of the upcoming 2023 Honda City facelift have already surfaced on the internet. The sedan now sports a new bumper upfront, which now gets revised fog lamp housings. Moreover, the thick chrome ribbon seen around the grille on the outgoing model is not visible anymore. The sedan might do with the existing design for the alloy wheels on the higher trims. Around the rear, no changes can be observed. Since the bodyshell remains unaltered, the silhouette is unchanged. This time around, a new Obsidian Blue paint scheme will be added to the list.

Honda City Facelift Interior

The c-segment will now come fitted with ADAS tech, like its strong-hybrid counterpart. The interior theme from the current-gen model is carried over to the 2023 Honda City Facelift, and a couple of more features are expected to debut on the sedan. The list might include ventilated front seats, connected car tech, and a wireless phone charger. The sedan will continue to have its strong attributes like the spacious and comfortable rear bench.