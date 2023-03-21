2023 Hyundai Verna Launched In India Priced At Rs 10.90 Lakh, Offers 20.60 Kmpl Mileage

The much-awaited 2023 Hyundai Verna has been launched in India today, on March 21, 2023 at an introductory starting price of Rs 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The mid-size sedan from the house of India's second largest carmaker gets a new design, added features, new engine options among other changes. The sixth-gen Verna comes in 10 variants, across two engine options and three gearbox options. The top spec Hyundai Verna is priced at Rs 17.38 lakh (ex-showroom). While the regular 1.5-litre Hyundai Verna is offered in 6 variants, 4 manual and 2 automatic, the turbo version is offered in 4 variants, 2 each for manual and DCT.

2023 Hyundai Verna: Full Price List

The highlight of the new Hyundai Verna is a new design language, that takes inspiration from the Elantra, as the sedan gets a full LED light bar on the nose, which separates the bonnet and bumper. Around the sides, the silhouette of the new-gen Verna looks appealing in the design sketches revealed and gets larger dual-tone alloy wheels. At the rear, it gets connected tail lights and a sharp design.

The Hyundai Verna in its new-gen avatar will be 4,535 mm long and will be the widest car in its segment at 1,765 mm, and with a height of 1,475 mm, it will be the lowest. The wheelbase at 2,670 mm is the best in the class, like the 528-litre trunk volume.

The Hyundai Verna gets a modern Mercedes-Benz inspired dual-display on the dashboard, with a single glass pane housing two 10.25-inch touchscreen. There's a two-spoke steering wheel, neatly-integrated AC vents and a high-set centre console. Feature wise, it gets BlueLink connected car system, wireless phone charger, automatic climate control, 8-speaker Bose sound system, ambient lighting, electric sunroof, and Level-2 ADAS technology.

2023 Hyundai Verna India Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Mileage, Design And More

The new Hyundai Verna will be offered in two petrol engine choices - 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol. The former develops 115 PS and 140 Nm, and it is available with either a 6-speed MT or a CVT. The new turbo-petrol unit will push out 160 PS and 253 Nm, and it will be offered with either a 6-speed MT or a 7-speed DCT. It gets a mileage of more than 20 kmpl for turbo engine and more than 19 kmpl for NA engine.

The all-new Hyundai Verna competes in the C-segment sedan market with cars like the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City, Volkswagen Virtus, and Skoda Slavia.