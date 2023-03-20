2023 Hyundai Verna To Launch In India Tomorrow: Price, Features, Design, Specs And More

Hyundai Verna is a name that all of us are familiar with, as it has been around for a long now. In fact, the saloon has been on sale for three generations so far. Now in 2023, it is receiving a major overhaul. The fourth-gen rendition of the Hyundai Verna will be launched in the market tomorrow. The 2023 Hyundai Verna will compete with other c-segment sedans that are sold in India, namely Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City, Volkswagen Virtus, and Skoda Slavia. The Verna is expected to bring more numbers for the brand and also infuse new life in this dying space. But what all is expected from the new model? Read on to find out.

A rather futuristic design will be utilised by the Verna this time. Taking inspiration from the larger Elantra, it gets a full LED light bar on the nose, which separates the bonnet and bumper. The former is long, and the latter is a little too busy, sporting a large grille and headlamps. Around the sides, the silhouette of the new-gen Verna looks appealing in the design sketches revealed. It is likely to get larger dual-tone alloy wheels. At the tail, lights will be connected to each other, and the sharp lines will be prominent in this section too. After all, it will use a parametric design theme.

2023 Hyundai Verna Cabin

Now, the boring interior with a small touchscreen won’t be seen on the new-gen Verna. Instead, a Mercedes-Benz-inspired dual-display will be visible. A single glass pane housing two 10.25-inch touchscreen is what the Verna will sport on the dashboard. A two-spoke steering wheel will be seen, along with neatly-integrated AC vents and a high-set centre console. The space is also expected to be increased on the inside, thereby making the sedan more spacious and comfortable.

2023 Hyundai Verna Features

Although Hyundai hasn’t confirmed much on this aspect, there’s something interesting we do know. The list will include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, 10.25-inch instrument cluster, wireless phone charger, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, 8-speaker Bose sound system, ambient lighting, electric sunroof, electronic parking brake, powered seats, and three driving modes. Let’s not forget that the 2023 Hyundai Verna will also be equipped with Level-2 ADAS tech.

The Hyundai Verna in its new-gen avatar will be 4,535 mm long. It will be the widest car in its segment at 1,765 mm, and with a height of 1,475 mm, it will be the lowest. The wheelbase at 2,670 mm is the best in the class, like the 528-litre trunk volume.

2023 Hyundai Verna Engine & Gearbox

No diesel this time! There will be just two petrol engine choices - 1.5L NA petrol and 1.5L turbo-petrol. The NA petrol is the existing setup that develops 115 PS and 140 Nm, and it is available with either a 6-speed MT or a CVT. The new turbo-petrol unit will push out 160 PS and 253 Nm, and it will be offered with either a 6-speed MT or a 7-speed DCT.

2023 Hyundai Verna Prices

Expect the new Hyundai Verna to launch at a starting price of Rs 10.50 lakh, ex-showroom. Although, Hyundai could introduce it at an introductory price of Rs 9.99 lakh to bag headlines and of course bookings. The top-spec trim could retail for as much as Rs 18-19 lakh, ex-showroom