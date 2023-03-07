2023 Hyundai Verna Vs Honda City Vs Skoda Slavia Vs Volkswagen Virtus: Spec Comparison

Last year, when Skoda Slavia made its debut in the Indian market, it revived the c-segment sedan market. Following it hot on the heels was the Volkswagen Virtus, with which its understated styling won the hearts of the Indian audience. Furthermore, the Honda City has just been updated with a nip and tuck job, and it also gets updated powertrain options. The feature list is revamped too. Coming down to the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, it is long due for a generation change, however, it is still doing well on the sales tally. On the other hand, the 2023 Hyundai Verna is ready to be unveiled on March 21, and its dimensions have been revealed. So how does it fare against its rivals? Read on to find out.

2023 Hyundai Verna

Hyundai Verna will come with two petrol powertrain choices - 1.5L NA petrol and 1.5L turbo-petrol. The former puts out 115 PS against 144 Nm, while the latter will develop 160 PS and 253 Nm. On the other hand, it is 4,535 mm long, 1,765 mm wide, 1,475 mm tall, and has a 2,670 mm wheelbase. The boot volume stands at 528 litres - highest in the segment.

2023 Hyundai Verna vs Volkswagen Virtus

The Virtus gets two turbo-petrol motors - 1.0L TSI and 1.5L TSI, putting out 115 PS/175 Nm and 150 PS/250 Nm, respectively. In terms of dimensions, the Virtus is 26 mm longer, 13 mm narrower, and 32 mm taller than the new-gen Hyundai Verna. Also, it gets a smaller boot.

2023 Hyundai Verna vs Skoda Slavia

The Slavia gets identical powertrain choices as the Volkswagen Virtus - 1.0L TSI and 1.5L TSI. As for dimensions, it is 5 mm longer, 13 mm narrower, and 32 mm taller than the Verna. It gets a similar wheelbase as the Virtus, which is 19 mm shorter than the Verna’s.

2023 Hyundai Verna vs Honda City

Well, the Honda City is 48 millimetres longer than the upcoming 2023 Hyundai Verna. Also, it is 17 mm narrower than the Verna, but stands taller by 14 mm. The wheelbase of the City measures at 2,600 mm - 70 mm shorter than the Verna. The boot space is also short of 22 litres, when compared to the Verna. The Honda City gets a 121 PS 1.5L NA petrol motor, however, there’s a strong hybrid powertrain on offer as well.

2023 Hyundai Verna vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

The new-gen Hyundai Verna is 45 mm longer than the Ciaz, while it is also 35 mm narrower than the Verna and 10 mm taller than the Ciaz. The Verna has a 20 mm longer wheelbase than the Ciaz, and so is the case with the boot space with 18 more litres of volume. The Ciaz comes with a 1.5L NA petrol motor that dishes out 105 PS against 138 Nm.